Teach me how to gain confidence in the NPP government

Opinions of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Ghanaians are very intelligent people. However, I would like to know why they are so easily deceived when it comes to voting to choose leaders to represent them because, to me, the NPP government is the worst in Ghana's political history. I don't have any confidence in this political party today or tomorrow.



Many Ghanaians have publicly made the ex-Ghanaian leader, John Mahama, a subject of public ridicule. He has been insulted, despised, disgraced, and called the most corrupt leader ever to lead Ghana. According to the Ghanaians that voted for the NPP leader, Nana Akufo, Mahama doesn’t deserve a second chance.



However, in regards to the current political atmosphere in Ghana, I don’t know what Ghanaians see in Nana Addo’s government to convince everyone that Ghana is better, with a flexible economy, and therefore, Ghanaians are living better today than in Mahama's era. Millions of suffering Ghanaians' voices are crying for help more than ever since the time of John Mahama.



Ghanaians in the Diaspora, living in the UK, Germany, Belgium, America, the Netherlands, etc., are only giving support to the government of Akufo Addo because of tribalism. If they are facing similar hardships to what ordinary Ghanaians are facing in those countries, I don't think they will ever promote bad government in Ghana.



It’s hard for many Ghanaians in the Diaspora to accept or agree that Nana Akufo Addo is corrupt and incompetent. They hate Mahama because he is from the north, but everyone knows that he is more intelligent and industrious than Akufo Addo.



Nana Akufo Addo may win the forthcoming elections in the year 2020 and will take over another four years to handle the crucial affairs of Ghana, but I want to make it clear that’s not a guarantee that Ghana is on the path to economic prosperity. Frankly speaking, the future of Ghana is very bleak and there will be more public outcry during Akufo Addo’s second term. Why?



Ghanaians are probably too busy to notice that some burning or crucial issues are destroying Akufo Addo’s government, and if Nana fails to handle them as he has done in the past and is still doing, he should resign or continue to be a Ghanaian leader in disgrace and corruption.