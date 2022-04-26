Strategy to counter the NDC blame of mismanagement of Ghana economy by President Nana Akufo-Addo

Opinions of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

The NDC which is not good for anything but mendacious propaganda has for some time now been vociferously blaming President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his ruling NPP government for mismanaging the economy of Ghana hence the unbearable cost of living confronting Ghanaians.



No amount of truth is told to the Ghanaian public to understand that the current price hikes in goods and services, for example, petroleum products, are not limited to Ghana alone, but a worldwide phenomenon is never enough to convince them.



The NDC is still capable and able to deceive them through their well-greased propaganda machines and machinations to believe otherwise.



For want of power come to deplete the state coffers for their selfish and parochial interests, the leaders of the National Democratic Congress are continually devising abhorrent nation-wrecking strategies to lead Ghanaians astray.



They have capitalized on the economic hardships presently facing the country to tarnish the visionary image of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, just in the hope of getting Ghanaians to vote massively for NDC come December 2024 general elections.



All that the NDC dream of all the time is how to win general elections to come and steal from the nation and the people but not how to better the conditions of living of the ordinary Ghanaian.



I believe in solid credible evidence to refute allegations leveled against people. Therefore, I shall suggest a simple straightforward strategy able to prove NDC wrong in their insistence that it is only in Ghana, and for that matter, by the poor administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Ghanaians have come to suffer the ongoing untold economic hardships.



Will any Ghanaian living outside Ghana that is interested in the truth, whose country of residence is also faced with similar economic problems, do me this simple favor?



Please start to gather as many different newspapers in which are published the causes of your country of residence's current economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine war.



With such official newspaper proofs taken to Ghana, we can show them to the public to disprove the NDC diabolic misinformation of blame being heaped on the president for the difficult economic situation the nation finds herself in at the moment.



Although news on the worldwide economic difficulties besetting nations following the COVID-19 and the Russian/Ukraine war can be found published online (internet), getting hardcopies as suggested above to take round to show to the public will perform the magic to expose the lies by NDC.



Unless we get such simple proofs to show to Ghanaians, as “seeing is believing”, no matter how best Ghanaians residing overseas try to explain it to their counterparts in Ghana, they will never believe them, since they are almost inextricably hooked onto the NDC’s spinning propaganda wheels in operation.



I will start to get a few from the United Kingdom so if you are in say, France, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Italy, the USA, or Canada, please get some from your country. Such newspapers gathered will be sent to Ghana to show to the public and read to those who have taken sides with NDC on their version of the causes of the economic problems in Ghana.





The NDC is constantly desperately trying its hardest to get the Ghanaian public to believe that it is solely due to the poor management of the economy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that conditions of living have worsened for Ghanaians at the moment.



No, that is never the case. It is simply the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent Russian/Ukraine war that everyone throughout the world is suffering some sort of harsh cost of living at the moment.



The NDC are known supporters, masterminds, and orchestrators of lies in the country for the sole motive of winning power and staying in office for long. That is the only thing they are good at but nothing else.



Ghanaians should beware of the NDC as long as they have John Dramani Mahama, an inimical liar and corrupt individual devoid of any farsighted vision for Ghana as their selfish and insatiably greedy leader.



We can give them the benefit of the doubt should they bring on board Dr. Kwabena Duffour as their leader. Dr. Duffour will not stoop too low to the lies and ruinous propaganda that have become the traits of NDC and particularly, John Dramani Mahama, who upon all his correctly or wrongly amassed wealth, is never satisfied but still wants more.



What a case of “Tree” (a smelly insect) that the ocean is not even enough to cleanse it of its foul body smell or stench!



A group will have to be formed in Ghana to receive such newspapers and then plans put into place about how best to show and read them to the public.



This is just a baby strategy to expose the stupidity of the NDC as regards the causes of the untold economic hardships in Ghana, to the public.



More strategies, call them mother or adult if you want, will come from the proud son of Kumawu/Asiampa in the course of time to wean many a Ghanaian off political deception perpetration and perpetuation by some political parties, especially, the NDC and their assigns and agents.