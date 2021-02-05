Opinions of Friday, 5 February 2021

Columnist: Emmanuel Akoto

Stop using Ghana Police as a tool to perpetuate evil

File photo: The police is mandated to prevent crime and protect the citizenry

Sometime in 2018, I put up my defunct washing bay in Tema for lease. One of my tenants who operated a canteen approached me to lease the place to her sister who is based in Germany.



She later introduced two persons to me as relatives and together, they negotiated for the place on her behalf.



Because of my relationship with my tenant, I allowed them to put up a temporary structure to operate an auto mechanic shop in addition to the washing bay.



After preparing the lease agreement and signing, my tenant convinced me to give her the lease agreement to post to Germany for her sister to sign. She brought the signed lease back after two or three months thereabout.



Some months later, after the temporary structure was almost done, she brought her supposed sister based in Germany for introduction only for me to find out it was someone that I know very well whom I would never under any circumstance go into a lease agreement with. The twi adage ‘aboabi benya wo a, na efi wontumemu’ indeed holds true.



The name she gave me of her sister is a completely different name than the name I know of this person. Based upon this deception and fraudulent misrepresentation and or impersonation, I resolved to abrogate the contract and instructed my lawyers to serve her with a termination letter.



The lady told me she was never ever going to leave the land because my son doesn’t take care of her son. This leads me to my history with the lady.

About three years ago, the lady had a child with my youngest son outside marriage. Her family demanded marriage which my son was not in agreement with but he was willing to take care of the child.



They then demanded that I buy a house for their daughter, a demand I saw as unreasonable.



They were upheaved and refused my son access to his child. He eventually took the lady to court after which the court instructed the lady to give my son access to his child and also instructed my son to pay monthly support for the child which he still does.



My son is currently out of the country.











So how on earth could this lady now claim to be the one described by my tenant as one based in Germany when in fact she is based right here in Ghana and now claims to be called the name my tenant gave me? Clearly, the lady had connived with my tenant to come and lie to me.



In fact, by the time they finished putting up the temporary structure, my tenant’s space had been swallowed up in the structure claiming she will operate within the structure as they were all one family. These were all lies. I now know why my son refused to marry her even though I pressurized him to do so at the time because of the child.



I thank God he didn’t!



After serving her with the termination letter, she ignored it and attempted to connect power to the national grid without ECG authorization. One of my sons reported the incident to ECG officials who came to instruct her to remove the cables as it was highly dangerous and illegal.



Embittered by this, the lady launched false claims against my son and tried to use the Police to beat him into submission to the illegal contractual agreement. My son vehemently refused and asked the Police officers to go to ECG to actually find out what happened but the Police officers ignored his story. They detained him at the Police station overnight and eventually arranged him before court.



He is currently standing criminal trial on this for almost two years now. This is a great miscarriage of justice and shouldn’t be entertained in our dear country. The conduct of the Police officers is shameful and must be condemned in no uncertain terms.



A few months later, she again made false claims against another son of mine and called the Ghana Police to come and pick him to detain him at the Police station overnight. He was thrown into the cell where he was beaten by inmates, leaving him traumatized and depressed. Why should the Ghana Police allow themselves to be used to perpetuate evil? Despite making several petitions to PIPS and the IGP to look into the Police abuses and bringing the police officers to book, they have ignored our petitions.



Later on, my lawyers advised me to report the criminal conduct of the lady to the Ghana Police CID which I did. After almost a year, the FFU division came up with a Police report which is a far cry from the allegations I made in my petition. They claim the lady’s conduct is not criminal but my lawyers and indeed, several high ranking police officials I have spoken with including the head of Interpol all say the lady’s act is criminal. All her official documents bear one name, and the name in the lease agreement is a different name. So why is the Police refusing to arrest and prosecute her? Yet, she can call police officers to detain my sons. What form of Police abuse is this? This is not right.



This is taking Ghana back to the PDA days of Kwame Nkrumah and In Re Akoto where Ghanaians were detained without cause and their rights abused with impunity. Such shameful acts must not be allowed to fest in Ghana.



Clearly, someone is shielding her and who is that? Aren’t we all equal before the law? In fact, in my petition to the Police CID, I mentioned one Lebanese business man who I strongly believe the lady is fronting for.



The same Lebanese man approached me to use my place for an auto mechanic shop during the time I was searching for someone to take up the washing bay but I rejected him. This Lebanese is married to the lady’s sister and running a similar auto mechanic shop. Why didn’t the Police invite him for questioning?



We live in a country where people can use the money to pervert justice. This is wrong and I want to humbly ask the President of the land, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo to instruct the CID to do the needful.



If the young woman is bitter because my son refused to marry her, the Ghana Police shouldn’t be the conduit for her to channel out her revenge and perpetuate evil. This goes against the rule of law and the democratic principles Ghana has come to be respected for.



If she has committed a crime, she must be made to face the full rigor of the law and not be shielded by the same Police who are mandated to prevent crime and protect the citizenry.



Signed: Alexander Nyarko-Akoto (Pensioner)



#StopPoliceAbuse #StopCorruption #GhanaDeservesBetter #JusticeforAkotofamily