Stonebwoy: Therapy summer 2022 festival tour highlight – impressive, contagious, and magnificent

Opinions of Friday, 19 August 2022
Columnist: Ebo Sarfo
It's difficult to predict where Stonebwoy will be in the coming days, weeks, months, or years. As a musician with a keen interest in pushing his sound to the world and etching his name in the minds of new fans, 2022 has been described as his busiest music year thus far since gaining mainstream recognition in 2012 with Pull Up — seven years after he made his official debut—the musician confirmed this via social media after his last summer show.
Following up on his brief stretch of tour dates earlier this year, which saw the Ghanaian Star perform at notable festivals, including Afropunk Festival in the US; Scorpion Festival in Gambia; and City Splash Festival in the United Kingdom, the multiple award-winning reggae, dancehall, and afrobeat musician hit the road for his just-ended Therapy Summer 2022 Festival Tour.
The tour was scheduled in support of his latest single "Therapy", which comes off the back of an already illustrious career of four albums, countless hit tracks and movie roles, not to mention his philanthropic work as part of the "Livingston Foundation", educating young Africans and elevating the youth of Ghana.
The single is the first release from his newly signed record deal with Def Jam back in May, home to some of the biggest names in hip-hop, Afrobeats, and trap talent from the continent, and is the lead single from Stonebwoy’s brand new album due to drop in mid-2022.
On July 2nd, the 2015 BET Award winner kicked off his long-awaited "Therapy Festival" Europe and America tour with an incredible, sold-out show at Summerjam Festival, Cologne, Germany.
According to fans in attendance, his show was impressive — and the performance was everything they had hoped it would be and more. "Let me take you to Ghana!" he says, and his dance crew underlines this suggestion with beautifully choreographed movements. The organizers said that Africa is well represented at this festival indeed.
