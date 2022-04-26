State of the nation

Opinions of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

When religion loses its essence,

and arguments aren’t about living pious lives.

When freedom is put on sale

and adjudicators normalize the call

When the economy sings sweet melodies for the rich,

and the poor only have to dance salsa to a dirge



When citizens have to clamor for basic amenities

before leaders deem it fit to regale

When the people’s favorite take to malingering

but receives full measure at the close of work

When scoundrels earn fat bonuses,

but hardworking men go home with felicitations.



When men desire men

and women lust for women

When relationships lack commitment

and spouses become frenemies with peculiar gains

When children become orphans,

and take the street as their only parent



When V8s are in abundance

and the talk about ambulance is put to riddance

When the unemployed pays rent and utilities

while the politician siphons and enjoys freebies

When the primary focus is to win the next election,

so more resources are tailored to campaigns.



When the youths boast about illicitly accruing money

but can’t accost the real hustle to earn a good title

Where does the economy plunge to?

The great future is marred.

Even with its prodigious resources

All become horrors in a horrific state.