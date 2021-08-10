Sputnik V fraud: Sack and prosecute Health Minister with immediate effect

Opinions of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Columnist: Hadi Amadu

With an immediate effect, the health minister, Honourable Kwaku Agyeman-Manu must be fired by the President and initiate process to prosecute him for deliberately causing financial loss to the state.



Since the outbreak of covid-19, the government of Ghana has spent millions of Ghana cedis in various forms to contain and sustain the economy. Many Ghanaians who doubted the judicious spending of covid-19 funds seem to have been vindicated by the recent sputnik v vaccines procurement expose’ by Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG).



It will be recalled that, On June 3, 2021, Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG) published that it had documented how intermediaries have obtained the Sputnik vaccine and are re-selling it at a premium. “Through investigations in countries including Ghana, Russia, Pakistan, Guyana and Iraq, VG has been able to document how the Russian vaccines have travelled via a Sheikh in the Emirates and around the world,” VG reported.



VG’s report investigates the involvement of two persons of interest to Norwegian authorities – Per Morten Hansen, a man charged with money laundering and tax offences in Norway, and Umar Farooq Zahoor, a wanted man in Norway for what the police believe is his role in the spectacular Nordea fraud in 2010, where the conspirators emptied the account of a super-rich widow.



For Ghanaians, the brow raisers from the VG report were the price per dose of the Sputnik V vaccine – going for $19; meaning full vaccination of one person would cost $38 minimum. The other matter of concern for Ghanaians was that the Ministry of Health had contracted the “Private Office” of Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for the supply of the Russian-made vaccines.



These details provoked some MPs on the minority side of parliament to move the motion for a bi-partisan committee to probe the contract between government and the Sheik Ahmed Al Maktoum. The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, admitted the motion from the Minority asking for the constitution of a bi-partisan committee to investigate the purchase of Sputnik V vaccines by the Health Ministry.



Thanks to Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh. The more disgusting revelations about the contract came up during the probe where the minister was subjected to cross-examination and admitted to numerous unpardonable public procurement infractions. In fact, he admitted to not seeking parliamentary approval, cabinet approval, and also ignored Attorney General’s counsel on the deal.



He opted for sole-sourcing which is a ‘breeding warehouse’ for corruption. He also claimed during the probe that no payments were made to the supplier but the committee’s report established otherwise. Thus an amount of US$2,850,000 (representing 50% of the contract sum of US$5,700,000) has been paid to the supplier.



Clearly, the minister intentionally and arrogantly offended the procurement laws of Ghana and does not deserve an iota of sympathy from Ghanaians. The minister’s claimed that he was not thinking right at the time, frustrated and desperate to get the vaccines because people were dying is unfounded and does not depict the competence of any public officer of his kind. Should we engage in illegalities and throw taxpayers money away because of frustrations? It is abundantly clear from the conduct of Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Manu that he has not been truthful to Ghanaians since assuming office as health minister. Last year when he tested positive for covid-19 and was admitted at the University of Ghana medical centre (UGMC) he was bold to lie to Ghanaians that he was only resting. It took the president to expose him.



As I join many right-thinking Ghanaians to call for the sacking and prosecution of the health minister, I also strongly blame our leaders for putting square pegs in round holes-thus not appointing qualified persons with expertise in our various institutions. How can an accountant become a health minister? Do we not have thousands of health professionals who can be health ministers? Let me also remind the President that the former Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Charlotte Osei was dismissed on the basis of procurement infractions.



You said you wanted to fight corruption, do not let corruption fight you. And to the Special Prosecutor and Attorney General, do not disappoint the already angry and frustrated youth of this country on matters of corruption. The parliamentary ad hoc committee’s report is enough evidence for prosecution.



Adopt it and prosecute him for willfully causing financial loss to the state as you are applying it to Hon. Collins Dauda and four others. Those who see nothing wrong with the conduct of the minister and sort to defend him must fix their brains because we are fixing Ghana and not a political party.



#AgyemanManuMustGo