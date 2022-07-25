Spirit husbands and wives

Opinions of Monday, 25 July 2022

Columnist: Dumenu Charles Selorm

She wore a spotless, tight-fitting white dress with complementing accessories. Moved with so much grace that my attention was stolen. Her wonderbra, had me looking at her almost round, firm, watermelons, with tips that could make a waiter say "merci beaucoup" the whole of the day.



As I gazed, she winked at me seductively and blew a kiss my way. I forgot totally my promise to my granny of becoming a priest someday as I have been mesmerized by the pretty damsel.



Powerless, I followed her like a zombie when she ushered me into the room. A faint tap by her middle finger on my chest was strong enough to make me slam into the king-size bed.



Yes, and she rode my "pony" energetically until I felt like Ginuwine. Her adlibs at the right intervals sounded so real, keeping my excitement in a spiral. Finally, I nutted, wow!



The loud sound of a bell gave me a rude, awakening. It was 4:30 AM, there I was lying prone on my bed in Bishop Herman Senior High school. It was all a dream. A wet dream is also known as a nocturnal emission.



Well, prior to bedtime, I had been reading new issues of Ebony and Queen of Sheeba newspapers. These I recall, had gotten me randy before sleep came. Oh, and I got them from Joy and Sydney respectively.



In class, I shared this first-time experience of a dream with my classmates and it was welcomed with giggles amidst shouts as I gave the raunchy details. As teenagers, sex was always an exciting subject to discuss.



However, one very religious mate told me the dream meant I had a spirit wife. Wow, that was ridiculous and enough to have made me explode with laughter at the moment. But as I got home for vacation, the thought lingered.



I went further to confide in my church pastor. He equally reiterated that I was married to a "maame water" (mermaid) spiritually and had kids in the "marine world".Hmmm, at that point having kids with aliens was not an achievement that will stroke my ego. I was actually engulfed by fear.



The subsequent weeks at home were marked with intensive prayers to discontinue this so-called union. Essentially, I had to pray for the demise of my so-called mermaid wife and kids even if it meant being irresponsible.



I kept having these dreams regardless of how much I prayed against them until I let them slide. One thing I noticed is it happened anytime I slept in a prone position. After school, my sleeping position altered so the wet dreams started to be less frequent.



After many years, as an adult, I still hear this issue of spirit marriages being religiously diagnosed by our so-called "spiritual bulldozers and eagle" at various churches.



What are Nocturnal emissions or wet dreams?



Sleep orgasms, wet dreams, or nocturnal emissions are self-generated and unprompted ejaculations or cum when we sleep. They occur spontaneously without masturbation or manual stimulation. You may wake up to see spots in your underwear.



It often starts at the ages of 9 to 15 as children go through puberty and more

testosterone is produced in the body, changing the body in various ways like creating sperm, genital growth, and pubic hair. There are changes in the thoughts and feelings around sex as well.



Who goes through this?



This experience is not reserved only for males but for females have it as well. They release fluids from their vaginas(not always) when sleeping and have erotic dreams as well. Nocturnal emissions among adults are also a reality that may occur when and if they aren't having sex.

The oftenness of wet dreams varies from person to person. It may be a one-time experience, a few times in a lifetime, or be more consistent.



Some experts have shared the opinion that the frequency tends to fall as we get older because the hormone levels are stabilized.



Are wet dreams normal?



Through the scientific and medical lenses, this is a normal experience. It has no adverse effect on fertility and is not an indication of an underlying illness or issue.



Can you stop wet dreams?



Scientifically there hasn't been any known remedy to this. They become fewer when there is frequent sex or masturbation. Experts have also opined that sleeping in a prone position usually may result in a wet dream.



Spirit husbands/wives, wet dreams, and the bible



Biblically, the only text I find relevant is Deuteronomy 23:9-10

"9 When the host goeth forth against thine enemies, then keep thee from every wicked thing.



10 If there be among you any man, that is not clean by reason of uncleanness that chanceth him by night, then shall he go abroad out of the camp, he shall not come within the camp".



There is no biblical basis for the subject of spirit husbands and spirit wives but it has become a very strong doctrine that has gripped many Christians with fear. It has also become a clutch to control and fleece young men and women in the church who go looking for marital breakthroughs. Even the married ones haven't been spared.



Aside from the financial commitments, bizarre and nonbiblical rituals, and drinking of strange concoctions, some women especially have become sex tools for unrepentant fake men of God l, women especially, in their effort to free themselves from the so-called spirit husbands.



Wet dreams, from all indications, maybe the body's own way of compensating and fixing itself. But it is obviously misrepresented to be a sign of spirit marriages and also factored as a cause for the singleness or unmarried status of some religious men and women.



I have watched these unfounded statements under the guise of "prophetic, spiritual intelligence" frustrate and depress women and men. As much as this card puts money in the pockets of some, using the fear factor, it has taken the life out of many.



John 8:36 states "So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed". Let's stop allowing ourselves to be indoctrinated. If you are a Christian, make constant references to the bible on whatever you are told in the name of prophecy and teachings. Long live mother Ghana.