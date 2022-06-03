Speech by STARFA president

Opinions of Friday, 3 June 2022

Columnist: Emmanuel Gyasi

Mr. Chairman, the Guest of Honour, the Clergy, the Media, invited guests, students, ladies, and gentlemen:



I am glad to witness such a great occasion as this, ‘Launching of Hope Outreach

Organization’. On the theme: Building Human Capabilities for Tomorrow’s Future.

Indeed, to bring hope to humanity is to ensure that humanity is capable of handling its own affairs.



A nation sufficient with food, water, shelter, etc. is a nation of hope. An economically independent nation is a nation full of hope. A nation endowed with countless natural resources but not capable of processing them for added value is a nation with people without hope.



Mr. Chairman, ladies & gentlemen, the theme for the launch of this organization thus, “Building Human Capabilities for Tomorrow’s Future”, has brought to the fore the need for the constitution of Ghana to empower the citizenry and the nation to avoid a futuristic crisis as being seen and heard of in the northern African countries on the continent.



I use this occasion to appeal passionately to the policymakers, the MPs & Constitutional review committee to consider a clause in the constitution that shall ensure that all State-Owned Enterprises are automatically owned by the state with a majority share of at least 51% with management being run by the most competent investors and/or Ghanaians whose share could be the minority.