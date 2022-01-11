Spare not the Executive Director of ASEPA, for peddling lies to tarnish the image of the Ghana Air Force

Opinions of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Any discerning Ghanaian can hardly understand what has become of some journalists and the management of the mushroomed Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Ghana.



Journalists and the leaders of the CSOs who are expected to hold neutral grounds to be able to inform the public correctly and to hold the leaders of Ghana to account have rather shamelessly become partisan and diehard political activists to polarize the nation.



Most of the leaders of the CSOs for unexplained reasons but probably motivated by the greasing of their palms with Cedi or dollar wads are supportive of NDC and their malicious propaganda crafted to derail the development of Ghana.



One will always see the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) and Imani Ghana Executive Directors and their deputies siding with the NDC on their anti-development causes/courses to sabotage President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government.



Whatever the government does in line with the Constitution and the development of the nation, these CSOs will join camp with the NDC to scheme to frustrate the government in the hope of getting it to abandon it, although they know very well that what the government is doing is rightly in the best interest of Ghana and Ghanaians.



As the truth will always be out no matter how long it takes, so shall a liar be caught out one day, no matter how expert and long they have been peddling lies. Is it any wonder therefore that the Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson, has been caught with his pants down and his teeth bared, by the Ghana Air Force?



He had posted on his Facebook page that “the children of a relative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had used the presidential jet on a 10-day shopping trip to the United Kingdom”



However, the Ghana Air Force with oversight responsibility to ensure the safety and protection of the president during his foreign travels hence are always aware and involved in the presidential jet getting airborne, have issued a counterclaim to Mensah Thompson’s and subsequently reported the issue to the Inspector General of Police to investigate the lies peddled by Mensah Thompson.



The presidential jet has not been in Europe for a very long time, the Ghana Air Force asserts on authority.



Now that he has bitten more than he can chew, dragging the reputation of the Ghana Air Force through the mud, he finds himself licking back his sputum same as the dog licks back its vomit. He has stood down his Facebook post and apologized to the Ghana Air Force for telling bare lies to their face and that of the Ghanaian public.



I am publishing this article to lend support to the Ghana Air Force in their decision to get Mensah Thompson investigated and dealt with according to the laws of the land requires with regard to defamation of character and peddling of lies that have the potential to cause havoc in the nation and public disaffection for the president.



Enough is enough with these shameless journalists and CSOs who for the calming of the pangs of their stomach, as greedy and poisonous vipers as they are, go every length to soil the reputation of visionary President Nana Akufo-Addo in the hope of bringing back to power former President John Dramani Mahama and his “create, loot and share” NDC brigade.



The crook journalists and the leaders of the CSOs stand to gain as selfish individuals as they are, but at the expense of the Ghanaian public, when John Mahama is in power hence their propensity to lie about President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP government.



To serve as a warning lesson to Ghanaians that lying about anyone, especially your opponent, is not good and that there are repercussions for that when you do, the apology of Mensah Thompson should not be accepted but must be made to face the full rigors of the law. It is by him being investigated, prosecuted and convicted that many a Ghanaian lying about the government and the president will desist from doing so. It is only by dealing drastically with such culprits that Ghanaians will stop their infatuation with lies directed at scuppering the progress of Ghana.



Deal mercilessly with that crazy partisan Mensah Thompson to prove to him that there are consequences to face when caught damaging the reputation of another person for your parochial political interest.



More grease to the elbows of the Ghana Air Force and IGP Dr George Akufo-Dampare for being proactive by proving to Ghanaians that there is no reward for deliberately doing wrong but punishment.