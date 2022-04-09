Sow a seed today: Ramadan day seven

Opinions of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Fasting isn’t all about staying away from food and water. It's the most sacred pedagogy which instills all acts of goodness. Before we complete the obvious 29/30 days of fasting, we must’ve sown a seed.



Anytime charitable initiatives evolve, the poor man considers himself not inclusive. And we leave all the charitable deeds to the rich. Those of us who fortunately have just what to eat, drink and that to cover ourselves, can also sow this seed in a different way.



We could be of help to people suffering from emotional stress and attitudinal problems. Our advice and time to them are very essential. There's nothing like a small good deed in the sight of Allah when done consistently.



However, the rich have a copious responsibility. They’re expected to sow a seed towards erecting amenities that would pacify the social life of the people. But because of reaping huge profits, they may invest more than 95% into trade, and then neglect the other essential things which would buy them paradise. Not that alone, in some instances, their contributions are invested into prohibited businesses.



It’s time to care about humanity. The month of Ramadan offers us the eagerness to do more good. The rich Muslims ought to compete with our Christian philanthropists who provide better livelihood for other people and the state. Wherever you're, you can still invest in building a library, portable and affordable good drinking water. If you're to give a close look at the caliber of Muslims who throng the mosque to pray, you would see that a lot of them are lagging and lacking. Some need to be sponsored to school, while others are facing employment issues and mental derailment. In your small way, you could help establish these things.



Even if you can't do it at a go, begin by sowing what I call the ‘Ramadan seed’. It's little by little that the bird builds its nest. So, begin saving towards it, since you have the plan now. Next year by now, all things being equal, you may have done so much. We'll agree that making money is quite good but that shouldn't deter us from the duties we owe to humanity.



And the parable of those who spend their property to seek the pleasure of Allah and for the certainty 'of their souls is as the parable of a garden on an elevated ground, upon which heavy rainfalls so it brings forth its fruit twofold but if heavy rain does not fall upon it, then light rain (is sufficient); and Allah sees what you. Qur’an 2:265.