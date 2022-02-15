Soul ties, how to break them

Opinions of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Columnist: Samuel Y. Xenyo

A soul tie is a phrase used to refer to a spiritual connection between two people. In many cases, it is said to come into existence after two people have been physically intimate.



It is usually formed after an intensely close spiritual or emotional relationship. In short, it is a connection with someone deeply embedded into your soul. It happens especially when there is sexual intercourse.



The nature of soul tie:



Socially, it is referred to as an 'addiction', spiritually, it is 'soul tie' or 'soul-connection.'



Scientifically, it is referred to as 'bonding' or limbic bonding (or neurochemical bonding) through the secretion of a hormone known as “Oxytocin.” This hormone is released during sexual intercourse or between mother and child as in breastfeeding.



Soul tie could be positive or negative. The positive one is so much needed in marriage.



Four ways by which it is formed:



1. It is formed through covenants, vows, commitments, agreements, or pledges. Biblical References: Genesis 47:29; Job 31:1ff; Malachi 2:14-16; Numbers 30:2-5; Amos 3:3-5; Matthew 18:18-20.



2. It comes through close relationships or friendship (family or friendship ties). Biblical references: 1 Samuel 18:1ff; Proverbs 18:24.



3. It is formed through blood or blood covenant - Blood covenant establishes a close bond between two persons not linked by kinship but who, nevertheless, desire social relations supported by stronger sanctions (physiological and/or magical). However, the New Covenant (the best one) is sealed with the blood of Jesus Christ, God’s own son. Biblical References: Genesis 9:4-6; Acts 15:19-20; John 3:16; Mark 16:16ff.



4. Sexual relations or sexual intercourse. Biblical References: Positive soul tie - Genesis 2:24-24; Mark 10:7-9; Genesis 20:2-3; 1; Proverbs 5:18-19; Ephesians 5:31. Negative soul tie- Genesis 34:1-3; Ezekiel 23:17-22; Deuteronomy 22:29; Corinthians 6:16-19.



There is what I term as the slippery slope of sexual bonding: it comes in five (5) main stages: attention leads to attraction; attraction leads to affection; affection leads to attachment, and attachment leads to an affair. The final stage is affair: could be emotional, physical, or spiritual.



Seven signs of you having a soul tie with someone:



1. You feel connected on a deeper level: Having a soul tie means you are bonded on a deeper level, at the level of Spirit-Soul connection. “While we are all connected, soul ties are something special, even though they are common.” Feeling a profound sense of connection to someone is one sign you could be experiencing a soul tie.



2. They elicit strong reactions from you: There is a level of intensity to soul ties; they don’t all look the same. You can be sure everything will be amplified, the good and the bad. “You might be immediately comfortable with someone or be very intrigued or curious about him/her.” “Look for a strong/noticeably different reaction than normal.”



3. They feel familiar: On top of strong reactions to them, this person likely feels familiar to you. “You could have the feeling you knew them somewhere before or, even if they've only been in your life a short while, feel as if they have always been around.”



4. You may feel like they make you “complete”: Sometimes, and particularly when a soul tie is activating an attachment wound. You may feel like this person completes you. This is especially true in the case of romantic soul tie relationships. This is when soul ties veer into toxic territory which we all talk more about shortly.



5. Your relationship feels unique or one-of-a-kind: It must be noted that oftentimes when it comes to soul ties, they are unique and offer an element of newness. “Look for feelings and experiences you have never had before,” such as never having felt that much sexual passion with someone else, for example, or even doing something completely new together, like starting a new business venture or project.



6. They showed up at a significant time: “Soul ties can show up at pivotal times in your life.” Perhaps this person showed up at the exact moment you needed “help, healing, or expertise they have to offer.” Ask yourself what was going on in your life when you first met and what they had to offer.



7. A part of you feels like it is missing if they are not in your life: Lastly, the feeling of having a soul tie with someone can often become painful if things go south, as soul ties can often turn into attachment. “A lot of times, people may experience a feeling of brokenness.” It is “as if a part of them is missing because they are no longer connected to this person.” Note: The soul of man is made up of the mind, willpower, and emotions.



How to break soul tie (The way out):



1. Repent from your sins – Romans 6:1ff.



2. Confess your sins to one another says the Bible – James 5:13.



3. Break the covenant/renounce/denounce it – Ephesians 5:3-12.



4. Get rid of items of the soul tie (e.g., pictures, love letter & videos) – Acts 19:18-19.



5. Forgive others who might have offended you – Matthew 7:1-6; Mathew 18:21-35.