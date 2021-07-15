Songs of bewilderment

Opinions of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

O young politicians,

who begged for votes at midnight,

gained power, and forgot our basic right.

And now, with so many mansions,

still telling us the same old stories.



O young Politicians,

referring to politics as a game,

but can’t play it like Paul Kagame.

Politics made you “Honorable”.

Hence, you make men look feeble.



O young politicians,

upon all this golden opportunity,

you want us to cheer your mediocrity,

for holding state resources hostage.

Where from this silly courage?



O young politicians,

should we call the opticians?

Maybe you can’t see people crying

Individual dreams are crawling

This isn’t time for relaxing



O young politicians,

reading this chorus.

Stop rendering us aimless

Rethink of becoming assertive

Then you can change the narrative