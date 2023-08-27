Situational analysis from NPP Super Delegates Congress in support of ‘Ghana’s biblical Gideon’ Kennedy Agyapong

Opinions of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Columnist: Kennedy Osei-Tutu

Ghana for once since Independence deserves to be better led, better served, better governed, better ruled, better managed, and better administered. And that person to do so is Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.



Just like Biblical Gideon was empowered by GOD to subdue a whole country as one man so Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to Ghana. Very bizarre for a group of people calling themselves Nkrumahs who do not believe in Democracy to be the ones leading Ghana’s democracy.



By the nature of the Supreme Being, He always takes away the first and replaces it with the second. Instances include replacing Ismael with Isaac, Esau with Jacob whose name later changed to Israel, and most importantly replacing the first man called Adam with the second man called JESUS.



So by all indication, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who against all odds of Ghana government opposition came second in the just-ended Super Delegates Congress is going to be elected by the general NPP delegates to become the flagbearer and eventually be elected by the Ghanaian electorate to become “President Kennedy Ohene Agyapong”, period!



The industrialist, media mogul, bankroller of NPP, the voice of the voiceless, Ghana’s Biblical Gideon, and true democrat Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is what Ghana truly needs and does not want.



After the Super Delegates Congress results were made public, I monitored the assessment report by the Media and was utterly amazed by what I read. Citi FM, for instance, reported that Kennedy Agyapong's placing second was an upset to the government.



And they went on to describe him as a very controversial person who is not afraid to fight the status quo, which I share with him. Well, as a Psychology-trained person, let me explain to Ghanaians the behavior of Hon Kennedy since some people do not really understand it. Temperament wise he is both Sanguine and Choleric. He belongs to those people like myself that if you offend them, they will register it and then forget about it.



Such people do not harbor any hatred for anyone who offends them after they have vented out their anger. People of Hon. Kennedy like myself are the true light of the world. Very good people to have in society. In contrast, there are those types that when you offend them, will tell you Oh no problem.



They will approach and relate with you normally like nothing is wrong. But within them, they plan to destroy and even eliminate you and actually go ahead to do so. So Ghanaians, between these two groups of people, which one is better for us?



Regarding the issue of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s polling agent being chased out in the Northeast, I can say Hon. Ken is even lucky as they only chased out his agent. Alan’s own was mercilessly beaten.



"So this Nkrumah people is the one NPP and Ghanaians want to lead this country. Then nobody will be saved in this country as these are a bunch of terrorists in sheep’s clothing. Well, at least the Bawumia constituency people showed some respect to Hon Ken by just chasing his agent out. They did not really give a damn about Alan anyway so Hon Ken should relax and take it cool. After seeing the visuals of Alan’s agent's physical assault, I asked myself “Is it breaking the 8 or breaking of people’s eyes the national agenda?”.



Once again I recall how current President Nana Akufo-Addo told President Kufuor when he was about to leave office, to go with his whole package including Vice President Aliu Mahama but today, he wants to leave his package behind. What has changed? IMF loan money for retirement I suppose.



What a pity! What is good for the goose is equally good for the gander, Mr. Nkrumah's puppet government of Ghana. May I suggest in conclusion that a win-win situation is making Bawumia become vice president to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and become on record Ghana’s longest-serving Vice President of all time but I know the President and Bawumia their fellow government officials will kick against this idea.