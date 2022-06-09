Similarities between Nigeria's Tinubu, Ghana's Kyerematen

Opinions of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Columnist: Terry Afram

The landslide win of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (1,271) and the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo (235) has sent massive ripples in the political atmospheres of the two (2) ruling parties of both Nigeria and Ghana.



The All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) are both governing parties seeking to break the “8”.



For the NPP, there are similarities to be gleaned from the Flagbearer Elect of the APC, Bola Tinubu, and the front runner of the NPP Alan Kyerematen, a Flagbearer hopeful of the ruling NPP.



(A) Political Leadership Similarities between Nigeria’s Tinubu and Ghana’s Alan Kyerematen:



The political process of both candidates Tinubu (APC) and Kyerematen (NPP) are similar as they both are founding members of the respective ruling parties.



Tinubu helped found the APC in 2013, whilst Kyerematen helped found the NPP in 1992.



Tinubu banked on his political experience as a founding member of the APC and Kyerematen will also use his experience (3X Flagbearer Contender)

Kyerematen’s huge political influence and weight in the ruling NPP is likely to be a game-changer in the conservative ruling NPP presidential primaries.



(B) Similarity of Long Service and Long Sacrifice of Both Tinubu and Kyerematen:



Both Tinubu and Kyerematen played mega roles in their parties before they won their first National elections.

Tinubu was hugely instrumental in helping APC win its first general elections by helping to bring different opposing political parties together to win the 2015 general elections for APC.



Alan Kyerematen with his immense political influence was appointed a member of the Great Alliance that led to the merger of opposition parties NPP and National Convention Party (NCP) to wrestle power from the then ruling NDC in 1996.



The NPP eventually ended the 8-year rule of the NDC in 2000. Kyerematen helped to raise much-needed campaign money for the opposition NPP, as Chairman of the group of young successful business persons in the NPP (YEF).



The similarities between Tinubu and Kyerematen are clear as day with the significant roles both men played in helping their party's first general election win against ruling parties. (PDP and NDC)



(C) Political Leadership and Mentoring Similarities between Nigeria Tinubu and Ghana's Kyerematen:



Alan Kyerematen has since the formation of the NPP in 1992, has singularly mentored huge numbers of successful business persons in the NPP.

As Chairman of the Young Executive Forum(YEF), Kyerematen was responsible for providing leadership and mentoring to many successful young business persons in NPP during its opposition era. (1992-2000)

These leaders include Peter Mac Manu, Kwadwo Baah Wiredu, etc.

His leadership and mentoring of these young business executives led to the purchase of NPP’s head office in Kokomlemle.



Similarly, Tinubu is widely touted to have also nominated the current Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo for his role and had a hand in the emergence of Nigeria's Senate President Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.



(D) Similarities of Political Sacrifices and Sufferings between Nigeria’s Tinubu and Ghana's Kyerematen:



Kyerematen has on two (2) occasions given way to both past Flagbearers of NPP to contest and win.

According to the late party stalwart, Akenten Appiah-Menka in his autobiography, Kyeremanten was “the only person who could have given Kufuor a real fight”.



The late Mr. Appiah-Menka, mentions that though Alan had “the support of all the business executives of the country and bigger budget”, as Chairman of the Young Executives, he prevailed upon Kyerematen to allow Kufour to contest the Flagbearership.



Secondly, in 2007, Kyerematen sacrificed his presidential ambition to not contest the runoff, and allow again to allow his competitor then candidate Akufo-Addo to claim the Flagbearership victory.



Similarly, Tinubu initially wanted to become Buhari's vice-presidential candidate but later conceded to Yemi Osibanjo (Vice-President) his ally and former commissioner of justice.



Conclusion:



In 2023, the NPP seeks to break the 8-year term limit.



It’s obvious from the political track record of Kyeremanten that he’s well experienced, politically matured, and better placed to unite the grassroots of the NPP to churn out votes from the party's stronghold and floating voters.

Kyeremanten has a solid political base in the NPP having contested the current President on three consecutive occasions.



He also commands a widespread following from the stronghold of the ruling NPP in the Ashanti Region.