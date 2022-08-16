Sexual violence: Girl child education high on GES agenda, AWLA Ghana lauded

Opinions of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Columnist: Cosmos Kwame Akorli

The Municipal Director of Education for Techiman South, Mr. John K. Amissah, has urged school-based girl child officers to renew their commitment to the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in schools within the Municipality.



According to him, renewing the fight against SGBV is critical in reducing the menace which is affecting young girls and boys who constitute the bulk of Ghana’s population that will “take over from the current generation of leaders and carry on with the development of Ghana.” Mr. Amissah was addressing a group of school-based girl child officers at the ‘SGBV Action Plan’ workshop on Wednesday, 3rd August 2022.



The workshop formed part of the implementation of AWLA’s ‘Strengthening Communities against SGBV’ project in the Techiman and Kintampo of the Bono East Region. The intervention seeks to contribute to EU, Oxfam Ghana, and WiLDAF’s Enough! The project seeks “to create an enabling environment for girls and women to know, claim and exercise their rights to end sexual and gender-based violence in Ghana”.



Extolling the importance of the AWLA workshop on SGBV, Mr. Amissah noted that the issue of SGBV and girl child education are now core objectives of the Ghana Education Service (GES), and school-based girl child officers in various basic schools have vital roles to play in ensuring that SGBV is addressed or minimized within the Techiman Municipality.



Mr. Amissah reminded the school-based facilitators that SGBV must be approached with seriousness because “we are in an era where moral decadence is high and the issues are multiplying, because, apart from persisting threats from men and boys from the communities, some male teachers and headmasters are deep-seated in the canker.