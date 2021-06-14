Security at GIMPA: What GIMPA must do

Opinions of Monday, 14 June 2021

Columnist: Nii Marmah Boye

Security has always been one of the prioritized needs of every country. It seems in our part of the world (Ghana) security remains a nightmare, a battle we often cannot overcome and a wall we cannot jump over.



What could be the problem? Some say our security agencies lack professionalism, lack standardized training, technical know-how, technology among others. What do you also think contributes to the cause?



In this article, I will turn my gaze on the recent security happenings on the GIMPA stretch. After a month's break, school activities fully resumed on Monday 14th 20201, and evening scheduled students would suffer most if a lasting solution is not designed.



The school surrounding has frequently been reported by vehicle users as an area fast gaining notoriety for armed robbery and attacks.



There have been several reports by the public and warnings by road users on social media to raise awareness of the situation.



The police in a recent report urged victims of attacks particularly on the stretch to come forward and report such incidents to smoothen their investigations.

As a concerned student and a producer on Class 91.3FM's morning show, I propose school authorities and the Ghana Police Service immediately implement the following;



1. A checkpoint should be mounted starting from Sunday 13th June 2021 at flashpoints within the school surrounding.



2. Ghana Standard Authority approved street lights should as a matter of urgency be fixed in dark areas within and around the school.



3. School authorities must ensure tighter security arrangements within their campus.



4. School management should often provide safety tips for students at the point of entry and exit.



5. Students without personal vehicles should be advised to join colleagues with vehicles and alight at a safer bus stop.



I believe the above-suggested points would be of colossal help to curb attacks on the GIMPA stretch.



The writer is an MBA student at GIMPA and a producer on Class 91.3FM's morning show.



Contact: 0560834455 or mpboye1@gmail.com