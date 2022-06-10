Scaling the walls of life - Final

Opinions of Friday, 10 June 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

In ending this series, one thing we should know is that live is war. It comes with so many battles. And that's how it is, each life has hardships, and each example of overcoming stories is loaded with challenges and failures. Nobody has made it to the spot of accomplishment without confronting and defeating troublesome challenges. And very frequently, those that succeed do it at a great cost. Everybody who succeeds may exhibit a specific quality. Yet, the one quality basic to all achievements is continuance. Since nobody wins without hardship, everybody who wins must persevere!



Persisting hardship is specifically identified with having a persevering vision. A persevering vision is one that is established somewhere down in the heart. Do whatever it takes to keep your objective alive in your heart. The characteristic of a champion is not that he never falls. He or she just keeps getting up.



Besides, whenever the storm of life blows hard at you, when the clouds unfold their wings of strife;



When the strong tides lift, and the cables strain, there is an anchor that is fastened to the Rock which cannot move. It is this anchor that has kept me going. I want to put on record that I have been a trophy of God's grace because with all my imperfection, the Lord of Host did not abandon me.



In my mind's eyes, I can see someone who is going through the storms of life and feels life is not worth living. Please don't hurt yourself. I want to recommend the Lord of Host to you.



The only qualification to have an intimate relationship with this Lord of Host is by saying this prayer:



Dear Lord Jesus, I know that I am a sinner, and I ask for Your forgiveness. I believe You died for my sins and rose from the dead. I turn from my sins and invite You to come into my heart and life. I want to trust and follow You as my Lord and Saviour. Please guide my life and help me to do your will. Amen.



If you genuinely said this prayer, I want to assure you that you are now a new creation, the old has passed away; behold, the new has come. Please visit a Bible believing church near you and enjoy your new life in Christ. I wish you all the best and please don't forget to share your experience with me. I'm eager to hear it. I am a friend of God and I want you to join me in this relationship. Thank you.