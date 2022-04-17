Samuel Takyi sparkles in professional boxing debut

Opinions of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Columnist: Samuel Opoku Amoah

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Bronze medalist, Ghana's Samuel Takyi announced his entry into the paid rank with an impressive stoppage of vastly experienced tough contender Kamarudeen Boyefio.



The tough-talking Boyefio had intentions of spoiling the party but a very determined and audacious Takyi weathered the early storm and promptly assumed control of the fight, landing flush and deft punches to the head and body of his opponent who resorted to unabated bobbing and weaving to escape the onslaught.



Takyi, who had stated in the pre-fight conference that he'd show no respect to an opponent in the ring adhered strictly to that, adopting a resolute stance; never retreating, always advancing. The bout was eventually stopped in round two after Takyi unleashed a flurry of punches on his opponent, a barrage which Boyefio had no answer to, giving the bright prospect his first professional win.



An elated Takyi expressed appreciation to all and sundry who have contributed to his journey. He served a warning to all 135-pound fighters, saying, he's in to take over.



The bill which was put together by The Bazooka Boxing Promotions owned by the Legend, former WBA Welterweight Champion Ike "Bazooka" Quartey and managed by his son Clement Quartey took place at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, April 15 featured other exciting bouts:



In a Super Lightweight scrap, Emmanuel Ardey Aryee of the Ghana Prisons Service defeated Francis Aryee with a fifth-round RTD.



Issah Awal also won by a KO against Enoch Lamptey in a Lightweight fray.



Rising star Michael Decardi Nelson aka Mayweather did quick work of debutant Dennis Nyarko in the Bantamweight clash, handing him a round two KO.



Issah Inusah of Attoh Quarshie Gym survived an early scare before dispatching the ferocious Abubakar Mustapha in round Seven. Inusah had to survive two knockdowns before his power bailed him out in their Light Heavyweight duel.



The much anticipated Super Lightweight rematch between Derrick Quaye and Daniel Quaye was resolved albeit under controversial circumstances when the eventual winner by unanimous points decision, Derrick Quaye was found using a suspicious concoction in his corner during the bout. Officials of the Ghana Boxing Authority confiscated the concoction and would make their findings known in due time. Derrick Quaye's purse has thus been withheld until further notice.



TWI NEWS



Ezekiel Annan aka The Excavator notched a points win over formidable and gritty Beninois pugilist Imorou Hanri Tadja Wali in their Super Featherweight Clash over eight rounds.



The atmosphere in the Ga Mashie Hall of the Bukom Boxing Arena was ecstatic and frenzied as fans and patrons relished the exchange of fisticuffs: chanting the slogans of their favoured fighters.



The bill attracted dignitaries including former Minister Of Sports in the 1980s and former Diplomat HE Amarkai Amarteifio, Mr Nick Amarteifio, Ataa Eddie Pappoe, Mr Isaac Tetteh of TT Brothers fame, GBA Prez Abraham Kotei Neequaye, Madam Eunice Smith and Mr Godfred Takyi: parents of Samuel Takyi and an avalanche of boxing lovers from far and near. Ring Announcer for the night Samuel Opoku Amoah (Sam Nana Gold) held it down with dexterity and verve.



Hopefully, this marks the nascent dawn of a world-beater: Samuel Takyi who is promoted and handled by a man who has done it all and seen it all Ike Bazooka Quartey.



