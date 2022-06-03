Samuel Abu Jinapor's forest farce

Opinions of Friday, 3 June 2022

Columnist: Nana Frema Busia

God installed Achimota Forest FOR REST



Samuel Abu Jinapor’s declassification is a Heist



It is a “try and see” Double



Redouble corruption Test



Do not let them for a minute Rest



This wound should not Fester for their Feast



Get behind the Steer



Get a Seat



SEEK to See



Expose their Ease



From 90 to plus 198 double corruption to plus 361.5 double double corruption?



Is it or is it not 649 primeval acres already leased that need Release?



Achimota forest they must not Squeeze



We shall not be Teased



Let declassification Cease



From the corruption Disease



Let the government Freeze



And We shall breathe free