Ria Boss returns with a 'Somali Rose'

Opinions of Friday, 22 April 2022

Columnist: Ella Okunmwendia

After a two-year hiatus, Ria Boss comes through with "Somali Rose," a soulful tune off her upcoming debut album 'Remember'. Released on April 22, 2022, Somali Rose is the first track from Ria Boss’ forthcoming, first-full album set for release on April 29.



A soulful ode reminiscent of classic soul, Somali Rose is a lover's personal and intimate love letter. It celebrates the softness, sensuality, and poetry a pure love can have on a person. Its melodious rhythm, coupled with Boss' exquisite lyrics, makes it the perfect piece for a serenade.



Written by Ria Boss, Somali Rose boasts a live arrangement of drums, bass, and guitar, complimenting her honeycomb vocals. Originally produced by J.Grooves, it was arranged by renowned composer NiiQuaye Aryee and the Musical Lunatics.



Before its release, Boss had performed Somali Rose at shows, festivals, and concerts. Patrons of shows such as the Debonair Afrik's Fashion Brunch, Palm Moments Artist Focus, NYA Release Party, Back To The Roots Live Session, the 2022 3Music Awards Pre-Show, and more have been thrilled with the live performance of "Somali Rose".



An Accomplished 2021



After "Call Up" in 2020, Ria Boss took a break from dropping new music, focusing on capturing hearts with her live performances. She has graced the stage at several events such as the Jameson Connects, Back To The Roots Live, Where Are The Womxn Festival, and more. In 2021, she teamed up with Ogranya on the single "Never Love Again." She also landed an ambassadorial deal with The Fika Tea House, an Accra-based Bubble Tea Shop.



She is currently gearing up for the release of Remember, an 11-track album, that explores themes such as love, empowerment, and self-love among others. It serves as a tribute to her late grandmother and will also showcase her soft and romantic side.



About Ria Boss



Affectionately called Cat Mama, Ria Boss is a Ghanaian-Burkinabe R&B and neo-soul singer and songwriter. She doubles as a creative director, entrepreneur, and activist. In 2018, Ria Boss made her mark in the industry with the THANKGODITSRIA EP series. The project saw her release 11 EPs in 11 weeks, giving her audience the keys to her multiverse. "Born Day Intro," from the last set of her EP Series, gave her a milestone in her career, soundtracking on the HBO series "I May Destroy You."



Listen to Somali Rose on all Streaming Platforms.