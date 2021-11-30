Request to fast track petroleum hub development and Ezilinbo naval base

Opinions of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Comrades As we meet here today for this great release, we want to thank the President for appointing our illustrious King. Awulae Annor Adjaye III as the Board Chairman for Ghana's prestigious flagship program which is the Petroleum hub development in Bonyere and its environs.



Again we want to congratulate the good people of Jomoro for accepting the president’s nominee to spearhead the affairs of the municipality.



We are Jomoro. It’s a youth advocacy group with a direct concentration on Jomoro and its resources conceptualization.



We are Jomoro consist of professionals from various backgrounds in the world who are of Jomoro Descents.



Today is a very sad day for the youth in Jomoro. One will wonder why we are saying that and as a nation, if we encourage these things, it will cost us more economically.



We were happy when Osagyefo Barge was being installed at effasu. We knew for sure that all will be fine regarding development and job security. Little did we know that it has nothing to write home about.



Another Hoax is the relocation of the Ghana National Gas from its original position to Ellembelle which is causing us millions in maintenance.



'We are Jomoro' wants to assure the leadership of this municipality that we the youth in Jomoro are saying that, All stakeholders involved in making this Project a success must act.



We want to state without fear or provocation that we cannot guarantee the safety and security of Jomoro if you allow all these anti-Jomoro agendas from a small group of people from Ellembelle and Evalue Gwira who also want Jomoro to remain in the forest.



Look at Jomoro, it’s the only land that has forest entering the sea. So unique. Jomoro is the California and Colorado of Africa. What is wrong with some of our own people. Look here, Kwame Nkrumah was fought this way when he wanted to develop the domunli with petro Canada.



We are appealing to the President, Awulae Annor Adjaye, our dear MCE and the regional minister to disregard those who seek to undermine government business and make the government unpopular by depriving us of this lifetime prestigious Project.



Mr. President, there’s intelligence that Some faceless cowards are trying to put an injunction on the project as they have done in Ezilinbo and put the name of Awulae Annor Adjaye and the government in the mud. Some of us were brought up not to insult the elderly so we are peeved and want a stop it since this is not Nzema we know.



Mr President. These things amount to a national security threat. There’s growing despondency among the youth. We repeat that we the youth cannot guarantee peace in Jomoro if any judge allows this to happen by granting an injunction on this Project.



Mr President, we always cry regarding jobs for the youth and social systems for the aged. Jomoro indeed is suffering despite feeding Ghana with the Tano basin. I put it to you that, How many Nzema’s are in the oil sector, very few and it’s sad.



Mr. President, we are ready to use our own resources devoid of party colors to sensitize and advocate for National Development.



Mr President, Jomoro is the home of Kwame Nkrumah. Please let’s honor him with this Project which primarily was conceived under his administration.



In a nutshell, our objective for this release is one: Please make the petroleum hub a reality and make Jomoro the hub of wealth creation. We are ready to support you in all endeavors to end the anti-development agenda of these cowards.