Religious prayers is the only remedy to Dr Bawumia's problems

Opinions of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Columnist: nana Arhin

Truthfulness as a moral virtue, is very important for ones upbringing and societal development as it reposes some confidence in whoever one deals with.



It is however becoming more worrying, the resilience with which Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia peddles falsehood and blatant lies with any given opportunity to address the media.



Many Ghanaians have expressed concerns about this untoward behavior by the Vice President because he is expected to conduct himself in a manner that young ones will learn from him considering the fact that he occupies the highest office in the country.



It is also pertinent to note, that Alhaji Bawumia has ignored the tenets of Islam on which he has risen to become an Alhaji.



The Quran and Sunnah describes lying as a harram and it is believed that a liar will have bad consequences on society.



It would be recalled that prior to the 2016 elections, the NPP made Dr Bawumia the head of their propaganda department and he and his likes championed the peddling of blatant lies against the Mahama lead government in order to win votes.



Dr Bawumia at a Public lecture at the Central University College On 25th March, 2015 lied that the African Development Bank (AfDB) had suspended Ghana the previous month and we were still on suspension as of the time he was delivering the lecture. AfDB denied this claim in the evening of the same day.



He again on 18th August, 2015, claimed at Alisa Hotel at a press-conference that he had evidence of 760,000 foreigners from Togo, Cote D’Ivoire and Burkina Faso on the Ghanaian voters’ register. He claimed to have presented only 10% of the evidence and that the NPP will make the remaining 90% available in due course.



Several months after this claim, he has failed to produce the remaining 90% after it turned out that even the so-called 10% he presented was fabricated.



On 6th May, 2016 Dr Bawumia lied that Government had diverted US$250 million out of the Eurobond issued in 2015 into a private account operated by a private bank. This absurdity has also been proven to be false.



As if that is not enough, Dr Bawumia has passed on this falsehood peddling into government as he presented his so called 103 achievements in the first 100 days of President Akuffo Addo’s government.



Dr Bawumia claimed in the said encounter, that government had abolished import duties on spare parts.



He also indicated that funds had been allocated for the 1 Village, 1 Dam initiative as promised during the 2016 electioneering campaign.



Dr Bawumia again stated that government had Allocated the cedi equivalent of $1million( GHs 4.1 million) to each constituency for economic development.



These remarks by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has proven to be blatant lies as none of the claims has either been initiated or executed by government.



Dr Bawumia was making noise about how Ghanaians would be able to buy waakye using the QR code but here we are as no one has been able to do that.



Dr Bawumia told Ghanaians that they will soon travel with their National Identification Card (Ghana Card) to 197 countries across the world which is also a big lie.



Dr Bawumia, the Vice President, erroneously mentioned 197 countries in the world but a little research could have told him that currently there are only 195 countries in the world but not 197.



Apart from all these lies by Bawumia, the fight against Galamsey, the fight against corruption, the medical drones deal, building 350 brand new SHS, one village one dam, one district one factory, and a host of others, Bawumia's new lie emerged last week after denying they promised to build a harbor in Cape Coast, Central Region.



Bawumia started bragging in 2016 but by 2018, France has created 188,000 jobs and an additional 260,000 jobs during same period. Thus, unemployment reached its lowest point in ten years in mid-2019. While in Belgium before Charles Michel stepped down as Belgian prime minister in 2020, he has created 290,000 new jobs, totally reducing the unemployment rate.



Now Dr Bawumia, most citizens feels politicians are liars but don’t let this be part of your political career because when people lose trust and confidence in you, it will take you years to win back that confidence or never.



It is in respect of this, that I call on various Religious leaders and Scholars in the country to sit Dr Bawumia down and advise him against such misconduct as such actions keep derailing his integrity and exposes his high office to public ridicule.



According to the Quran it is only those who believe not in the Ayah (proofs,evidence,verses,lessons,signs etc) of Allah who fabricate falsehood, and it is they who are liars. So it sounds worrying for whole vice president who should have known better doing this to himself and mother GHANA by peddling falsehood to Ghanaians.