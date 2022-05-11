Reefer Tym releases 'Feeling For You'

Opinions of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Columnist: Unknown

Reefer Tym has released his first single of the year. The song, titled “Feeling For You” is a slow rhythmic Afro-fusion number about love.



On the song, the artiste sings about his love interest, expressing how he feels and eulogizing her in a sweet rhythmic fashion. He rides the beat, flowing and alternating between English, Pidgin, Ga and Yoruba.



Love can be a complicated feeling and Reefer Tym uses the song to express this in totality in the sense that the rhythm, melody and overall delivery work together in conveying his feelings.



Reefer Tym is a young Ghanaian artiste whose music has been described by music lovers as being reminiscent of rappers like Mobb Deep and Lil Wayne. On ‘Feeling For You’, he does something different, showing off his numerous capabilities by exploring sounds unlike his usual style of making music.



