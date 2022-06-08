Rebuilding Appiate: Stop the unnecessary excuses, fulfill your promise - Dr. Solomon Owusu fires Abu Jinapor

Opinions of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Columnist: Kwabena Nyarko

Ghanaian US-based mining consultant, Dr. Solomon Owusu has tasked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to rebuild the Appiatse Community as promised and stop the unnecessary excuses.



The mining expert, in his rebuttal to earlier comments made by the minister, indicated that Government rushed to take certain infantile, illogical, unreasonable, and ignorant decisions that were aimed at covering up the culprits.



Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor is on record to have attributed the delay in the project to a lack of funds, as donations received so far are not enough to make the Reconstruction of the community a reality.



“After rushing to take certain infantile, illogical, unreasonable, and ignorant decisions, aimed at covering up the culprits, now the whole government has hit the wall on this matter. Is he not the same Samuel Abu Jinapor who lied to the whole world that the government had put all the necessary structures in place to rebuild the Appiatse Community?” Dr. Solomon Owusu stated.



Dr. Solomon Owusu stressed “instead of Government to review historical antecedents on similar incidents elsewhere to help in making informed decisions, he decided not to listen to professionals in the mining discipline but jumped to senseless conclusions and convinced the president accordingly. Where was he expecting the money to rebuild the community, after the multinational company caused the disaster?”.



“While other countries were charging $5 billion, $7 billion, etc, Abu Jinapor hurriedly proposed $6 million. I won’t be surprised if this government leaves office without rebuilding the Appiatse Community as they promised” he disclosed worryingly.