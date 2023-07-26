Re: Why is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the only candidate trumpeting the achievements of Akufo-Addo's led NPP government

Opinions of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Columnist: E. G. Buckman

Warm greetings to you from the good people of Nyansa Ho Hia village. I write as the chief scribe of Odikro, and with his permission, and on behalf of my kinsmen, I write this brief piece in response to your article. But, before I

respond to the flimsy issues raised in your article, permit me to also ask you this question:



Why is that when Ghana eventually decided to go to the IMF, Dr. Bawumia suddenly lost his economic voice and was nowhere to be found, and only Alan Kyerematen was left to face Ghanaians to calm their nerves?



Agya Owusu, kindly let me have your response to my question. My people also want to know why he has now found a new voice in the digital space and undeservedly taking credit for work done by Ursula Owusu and the technology and digital experts in that ministry. Well, we pray our economic wizkid finds his lost economic voice.



Owusu, you couldn’t hide your stinking hypocrisy. It was foul-smelling all over your article. Let me now point to you why your hypocrisy stinks. You said you were disappointed that Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and the rest are not talking about the numerous government projects, and that claimed it is only Dr. Bawumia, who is doing that.



However, when you listed some of the projects the government has done that need to be talked about, you deliberately left out some of the major projects like the 1D1F, Automotive Industry Development and Planting for Food and Jobs because they were done by Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Afriyie Akoto. You see how hypocrite you are?



Agya Owusu, why should Dr. Bawumia be talking about government’s achievements to party delegates relative to internal election when he is supposed to tell them about his personal vision and plan for the party and the country. Party delegates need to be convinced by aspirants that they have what it would take to break the eight and also transform our economy.



The delegates, who are mostly hungry, neglected, angry, and disappointed, already know the achievements of their own government. And so, if Dr. Bawumia doesn’t have any plan and vision for them, and all he could do is to tell

them about government’s achievements, don’t blame those who are doing the right thing.



After all, government’s achievement is a collective achievement, and the Minister of Information and party communicators are paid and supported respectively to communicate that to Ghanaians. So, why wouldn’t Dr. talk

about what he would do differently to transform our economy and the party, as Alan Kyerematen has done with the unveiling of his GTP and party modernization vision.



With all due respect to our vice president, as usual of him, he has left his core mandate, which is the management of the economy and is now usurping the mandate of another minister. If, in addition to being the ambassador of



Ministry of Communication and Digitalization, he has taken up ambassadorial position at the Ministry of Information, he should let us know so we can begin to address him as such. Alan Kyerematen and the rest have done nothing wrong.