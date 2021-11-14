Opinions of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Columnist: Emmanuel Graham Nyameke

Jerry John Rawlings, a legend in the history of contemporary Ghana; continue to fight for the country you so much loved from the underworld.



Your good works followed you to the underworld. We are sure that made you qualify as an ancestor. You went through thick and thin to give Ghana the kind of government she deserved. You gave justice to those who thought justice was lost in the sky. You made Ghana fearful by the way you led the country as her leader.



Internationally, Ghana was feared, for other world leaders feared your toughness. Not a single of them could dictate to you. We remember that day when you turned into a traffic controller. You did your best for your beloved country, J. J.



Like our ancestors, we believe you have met Dr Kwame Nkrumah, K. A. Busia, those soldiers who died on the Christianburg crossroad, Yaa Asantewaa, and those good people of Ghana and Prof. Evans Atta Mills, who have taken the lead to the land of the living. We know you have briefed them on the “REAL STATE OF THE NATION,” and the fact that there is a need for a revolution in all the aspects of our social institutions.



Kindly inform K.A. Busia that the education system in Ghana is still unpurposeful, and he should light the lamp for us to see how better we can reform our education system; for if that is achieved, all other institutions will be better of.



J. J. Rawlings, please partner with Asomdwe Hene to fuel successful governance from the underworld for Ghana, and we know, we the living here in Ghana, will realize your governance in the underworld here in the physical world.



And as we celebrate the anniversary of your demise, we call on you to assist our president, Nana Addo, in choosing what is right for Ghanaians.



Rest well legend Rawlings.



