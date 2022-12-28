Opinions of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Columnist: Mustapha Jimah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana’s largest opposition party just held its national delegates conference to elect new executives for the party. The election of the new party executives forms part of measures to prepare the party for the 2024 general elections.



The Youth and Women’s wing conference held in Cape Coast was largely successful. The delegates reposed their trust in the old crop of executives and complemented it by electing a few new faces to help the party win 2024.



Thankfully, Comrade Brogya Genfi has listened to good counsel from His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and withdrawn his lawsuit against the party and Hon. George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser.



The main conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium was one of the best that any political party has organized under the fourth republic. I must commend the planning committee for their wonderful job. The election was held in a free and fair manner devoid of intimidation and tension. The mood at the stadium depicted a party waiting to form the next government.



The messages from the delegates were loud and clear. The party must form the next government and they are ready to contribute their quota by electing experienced party people to the national executive positions.



The election of Comrades Asiedu Nketiah, Fiifi Kwetey, Joseph Yamin, Sammy Gyamfi and other hardworking comrades to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years is an ample testimony of the NDC’s resolve to take over the reins of power from the lacklustre and incompetent New Patriotic Party (NPP) whose performance in the past six years has been shambolic and uninspiring.



Even though the NPP has failed woefully in the management of the economy, that alone is not a guarantee for us winning 2024. We need to work harder and use the 2020 elections as a guide.



The theme “Rallying for Victory 2024: Ghana’s Hope was a good theme, the message in the theme did not only energized the base, but also sent a clear signal to the NPP, it is clear, the NDC is a formidable party in opposition waiting to form the next government and deliver Ghanaians from the bad governance we are currently experiencing.



The decision of the delegates to choose these experienced party men and women to lead the party is an ample testimony of the seriousness the delegate attach to 2024. The elections must be fought on all strengths, the party must ensure that all the necessary resources both human and material are put in place to defeat the NPP at the polls. We cannot afford to take the next election lightly and it is gratifying to note that all the other contestants who lost have promised to put the past behind them and work with the current executives to ensure that we win the 2024 elections.



It is my hope and prayer that, the show of unity and togetherness exhibited at the congress trickles down to the constituencies. Without a united base, the efforts of those at the top would not materalise. What every party member must know is that the NPP remains our opponent and every effort must be employed to fight the “common enemy”. We should eschew internal bickering and focus on our common goal. Let’s all rally around the Akatamanso and ensure that we do our utmost best in our own small way to win the next elections for a better Ghana.



I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the elected executives from branch to national and urge every member of the party to do their possible best to win more souls for the party. The 2024 victory can only be possible with our collective effort. It is possible together.