RE: Hawa Koomson’s brother demands apology from Okudzeto-Ablakwa over defamatory comments

Opinions of Friday, 18 June 2021

Columnist: NDC Washington

Dear Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa,



We members of NDC Washington-Metro, read with horrified disdain, the purported comments, and claims made in the newswire by a professed lawyer of a probable miscreant with the cognomen, Prince-Kamal Gumah, seeking a retraction and public apology for characterizing him as an “uncivilized, violent, and barbaric person.”



Hon. Okudzeto-Ablakwa, we, members of NDC Washington-Metro, on the contrary, deem your handling of Madam Hawa Koomson’s appearance before the Appointments Committee of Parliament as rather too tactful and considerate, bearing in mind the reckless disesteemed behavior and fiendish actions of Madam Hawa Koomson before, and during the 2020 general elections.



Indeed, Prince-Kamal Gumah was an active participant in the violent actions carried out by his reckless sibling. In any civilized society such as the United States, where Prince-Kamal is domiciled, the actions by both siblings would have been deemed as credible national security threats and handled swiftly by the Department of Justice.



Alas, we are aware of the infecundity and dysfunctional state of our national security establishment under the current Akufo-Addo regime. Hon. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, we wish to state categorically that, under no uncertain terms shall we members of NDC Washington-Metro, countenance nor suffer any form of apology on your part to Prince-Kamal Gumah, who beyond bewilderment, claims to be the Deputy Youth Organizer in the United States Chapter of the crumpling New Patriotic Party, projecting a rather sad state of affairs we must add.