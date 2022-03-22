Putin witnessed the destruction of Libya by NATO, he must therefore protect Russia

Opinions of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Those that understand politics and know about the hypocrisy of the US government and its allies in Europe, will never blame Putin for this ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.



Everyone has something that he fears, therefore, for a very long time, one of the countries that remains a threat to the US government is Russia. It has been the dream of America for years to overthrow Putin’s regime.



Vladimir Putin knows that one of the reasons Russia has invested so much is to increase its security and defense to protect his country and the people.



NATO has several member countries in Europe and all of them are against Russia the only country that can make it possible and easy for NATO to attack Russia is when Ukraine joins NATO or the latter occupies Ukraine.



This is what Putin wants to prevent. We shouldn’t forget that the US government will use NATO to do all the dirty work if they hate you.



About 11 years ago, the United States and its military arm NATO unleashed a bombardment against Libya and Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was killed.



This is exactly what Putin wants to prevent because he knows that once NATO crosses over to occupy Ukraine, this is exactly what will happen to his country and the people.



Today, Libya, one of the richest countries in the world is in ruins. Why did the US-NATO invade Libya? Because they considered oil-rich Libya and its leader a threat.



Everyone thinks America is paradise. It may be a paradise to many because that’s how they have been able to trick the minds of people with their deceptive democracy but getting closer to this country will reveal how evil the government is.



There is no intelligent leader that will allow his enemy to occupy a country that shares a border with his country to overthrow his government. Putin did what is necessary to protect his country and the people.



Therefore, people should stop calling Putin a murderer or a war criminal, they should blame the US government and its European allies for this senseless war.