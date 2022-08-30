Public servants pay themselves and take allowances monthly

Opinions of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Columnist: James Owuso

It is very serious to think of Ghana as a country where public servants cry every day for underpayment but still own the most expensive properties in the country.



A wonderland they said is right. We spend more than we earn but were not owning others. One may ask how? The answer is simple.



"PAY YOURSELF AND TAKE ALLOWANCES FROM GOVERNMENT INSTITUTIONS"



This is a true story that is ongoing. Contact me and I will give you all the details even if you want me to testify in the court of law. I will be there to provide all the needed evidence.



A man requested an ECG meter for his home after going through all the problems and intimidating processes and paying all the amount required.



Finally, the meter is on. The wonderland with wonderful people work wonders in every area.



The first electricity bill was an estimated bill from the new meter number.



One will ask "where is the meter readings?"



Why the estimated bill for a new meter?



The second bill was also an estimated bill, with no reading from the meter. The man started asking questions. And he got the right answers.



THE METER READER SENT ONE OF HIS COLLEAGUES co-worker TO REQUEST AM AMOUNT FROM THE MAN TO CLEAR ALL THE ESTIMATED BILLS



"If you give the meter reader this amount he is requesting, he will clear all the estimated bill cost from your bill he said."



Who has the public purse now? Who pays who?



No problem, pay less and we will take it as an allowance, we will pay ourselves.



This is just one of the unholy acts in the country. Not to mention Passport Office, DVLA, Police, and other relevant government agencies and institutions that deal with financial services.



Digital or not some are enriching themselves with the public purse. Shine your eyes.



Ghana for all. Be your brothers keeper and act right.