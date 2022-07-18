Possible admonition

Opinions of Monday, 18 July 2022

Columnist: Yusuf Cornelius Otijenu

The problem of the nation has ever been promised to be solved and with numerous or no attempt they all failed and the story is always alike.



If all the religion campaign for peace and love, and are failing without regretting, scriptures on different pages of the holy books to back up their sinful acts, 'divers' inspirations on a daily basis, unlawful revelation claimed by clergies to convert some individuals with little or no faith in themselves, religious rulers do all it takes to be recognized in politics and to gain famous with unrevealed prophesies, then, what is the hope of the nation bleeding with incessant activities daily?



Politicians in other hand forget humans fade away and they never admit satisfactions no matter how deep they suck the nation’s treasures.



To this, I always push; why do we all desire to follow crowd without any personal reasons. The repercussion is ever dangerous and humiliating, when majority chose to be ignorant, they prefer only today without any second thought for tomorrow, it kills the innocent and affect more, the unborn.



Is good we think more of our future and be self-guided on who and what to die for; we brought all the leaders either by voting blinding or by refusing to vote our choice out of ignorance, and, no mistakes can ever be recollected but other chance is always open, but, let be intellectually guided for the sake of now and tomorrow.