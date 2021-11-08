Political position is like the morning dew, NPP Chairman Wontumi

Opinions of Monday, 8 November 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

No matter how long it takes, the political position is never permanent, especially in true democracies, but like a morning dew that dissipates with the rising sun. This is my truly factual observation about political appointments.



This publication is intended to inform those Ghanaians who abuse their powers when they happen to be elevated in life through political appointments, or politics so to speak.



Some Ghanaians have that ignoble culture of feeling too pompous and think they are above everyone else, hence can misapply their political elevation to the detriment of the very people through whose efforts and sweat they have attained their political positions.



I am compelled to put out this publication following a publication read online in regard to an alleged statement by the New Patriotic Party Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi.



He is alleged to have said that should the NPP delegates refuse to vote to re-elect him as the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman in the surely upcoming NPP regional party elections, NPP will dearly suffer a shortage of votes in the Ashanti region hence be relegated to the opposition in the next general election.



If the statement attributed to him is true, then I am afraid he has never understood political appointments or positions. He has all along thought a political position is permanent, or for life, hence he behaving irresponsibly at times. He is only being selfish by the understanding of his statement.





If he loves NPP and holds it dearly to heart, why can’t he continue to work tirelessly for the re-election of NPP in any general election whether he happens to lose the NPP regional chairmanship or not? How will NPP suffer the loss of votes in the Ashanti region and thereby be relegated to the opposition were he to be defeated in any upcoming NPP regional election?





Does it mean he will no longer work tirelessly selflessly for the party to win more votes in the Ashanti region? Does it mean he will take away his support base for NPP in the Ashanti region should he not win re-election? Does he believe Ashantis in the Ashanti region do vote massively for NPP because of him, or he is the one with the abracadabra or the magic wand to command success to come NPP’s way in the Ashanti Region and Ghana in general?





I find his statement too preposterous to continue to dwell on, wasting my precious time. Nonetheless, it must be emphasized to him that if NPP goes down, he goes down with her. His businesses will suffer immensely under the NDC administration same as it once happened to him. He is simply being clever and selfish.



He wants to ensure the continued success of his businesses and his personal elevation under the NPP administration hence putting fear into the NPP faithful and their nationwide sympathizers by his statement. He thinks by his claim, people that love NPP and wish her continuous success in power will be compelled to pray, and vote, for his re-election.





I understand, whether true or false, that himself and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, had been the masterminds and orchestrators of the intimidatingly illegal manner in which the Kumawu Sekyere District confirmation vote for the president’s DCE nominee, Samuel Addai Agyekum, was conducted on Friday, 15 October 2021.





For every action, there is a reaction. Both of them, as long or far as their present societal elevations go, being political, are bound to come down one day when their political party, NPP, loses power. When it does happen, they will see their smoothness level, their legally or illegally acquired wealth notwithstanding.





Why can’t people do the right thing, respecting the laws and people through whom they get their elevations in society?





Surely, every French man has their Waterloo. He who abuses their political position to the detriment of the people they are to serve, for any reason, will surely have their comeuppance, thus, the evil that men do lives after them.







As the morning dew dissipates or evaporates with the rising sun, so shall political appointments or positions be when the appointing ruling political party goes into opposition. Therefore, if you have the chance to serve your country and people, you had better do so honestly, diligently, respectfully and with dedication but not abusively, seeing the people you serve as nobodies or the dirty on your shoes.





Chairman Wontumi, you are not indispensable! If indeed you had a hand in the recent illegal manner in which armed security forces were deployed to enforce the undemocratic confirmation of the president’s DCE nominee, Samuel Addai Agyekum, for the Kumawu Sekyere District as District Chief Executive (DCE), you will surely pay a heavy price for it. Losing your re-election will not even be a sufficient price to pay but many more, God willing.