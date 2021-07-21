Political parties in Ghana, if you can’t create jobs for the youth, don’t ask for their votes

Opinions of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Ghana is one of the leading producers of gold, timber, diamond, bauxite, manganese, oil, rubber, and cocoa, fetching the country $6.19 billion in exports in the year 2019 alone. However, the country faces many challenges that have affected its general growth and normal employment.



The mismanagement of funds, corruption, and inability to create jobs, has increased the unemployment rate, especially, the youth, also giving rise to extremely low labor productivity, low wages, high levels of inequality, and educational imbalances, as graduates of universities and technical schools very often do not work in their specialty or take less qualified jobs.



With such an amount of resources, Ghana should have maintained a sustainable economy but the common denominator in this issue is the country’s economy is not generating enough decent quality jobs.



This has been the case for decades, one of the reasons taking bribes remains a very high factor in Ghana’s employment sectors or if someone gets a job if you are part of a family.



To solve the youth unemployment crisis, the country must experience an economic boom, which is capable of creating new jobs all the time and everywhere but the fact that corruption is very severe, Ghana’s economy faces chronic fluctuations, which causes the national currency to lose its value.



There is always a solution to any crisis. In regards to unemployment in Ghana; the government has two choices to make it possible. The first solution is, the Ghanaian government has to build new industries in the mining, fishing, and agricultural sectors. This could employ additional thousands of people in the country.



The second solution is the expansion of already built factories, industries, and companies in the country. The latter, which is the easiest, can employ thousands of people to reduce the unemployment crisis.



Even though each government during a political campaign addresses the issues of youth unemployment, once they come to power, they never do what they promised.



If the government is serious about doing what is suggested above, the unemployment crisis will be totally reduced in the country and Ghana will experience a flexible economy.



It is the biggest embarrassment to the Ghanaian government, taking into consideration countries like Belgium and Switzerland, that are not cocoa-producing countries, yet earns billions of Euros annually from chocolate production, while a country like Ghana that has cocoa can’t enhance its own industry to provide jobs for the suffering masses.



How can one explain this? The resources are available but the people are suffering. Is this stupidity, corruption, or the lack of common sense? Please, choose one for me.



After President Nana Akufo Addo, any Ghanaian who becomes the next president must embark on projects, such as food processing, soap manufacturing, palm oil production, margarine, and butter production because these are the industries that not only enhance an economy but also solve the unemployment crisis.



If the next president is not prepared to do that, then please, don’t think of even becoming a president or ask any Ghanaian to vote for you.



We need leaders that will make history through developments, not corruption. This is what Ghana has been decades after independence. Enough is enough.



Job creation is a system key that is not easy to use, in other words, it is a very difficult issue but if no government doesn’t take it as a challenge because it’s a difficult task, that means that particular government doesn’t care about the people. This is exactly what exists in Ghanaian politics.



Europe and America have embraced that challenge and succeeded to create jobs and maintain a flexible economy without the resources that Africa has.



African politicians are also human beings like them, therefore, learn from the developed world to improve the lives of the common people.