Please, NDC loyalists, in the name of Almighty God, harm no judge again

Opinions of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Columnist: Kwaku Badu

Some of us are extremely flabbergasted to hear the Madina Constituency Member of Parliament, Francis-Xavier Sosu, unblushingly issuing threats against the judges in the country for the reasons best known to him.



The Member of Parliament unabashedly pontificates: “If you are a judge, your fidelity is to the constitution of Ghana and the laws of Ghana. If you allow yourself to be used as a political judge so that you can do the bidding of the ruling government be warned, be warned because we are watching closely at you and in the event that there’s a change of power, every political judge will be fished out, every political judge will be dealt with politically."



In fact, some of us witnessed the revoltingly ugly events which took place in the 1970’s and 1990’s, and therefore aren’t comfortable to hear a lawyer affiliated with the Umbrella fraternity ridiculously issuing a threat against the judges in the country.



The overarching question we should be asking then is: why are the NDC operatives fond of threatening, nagging and casting insinuations and aspersions on the eminent judges in the country?



The fact of the matter is that the NDC loyalists are fond of abusing and threatening judges.



If you would recall, sometime in August 2010, the then NDC Chairman, Dr Kwabena Adjei of blessed memory, in a press conference relating to Mills administration unsuccessful court cases, frighteningly proclaimed: "there are many ways of killing a cat".



Apparently, the NDC loyalists called a press conference and ventilated their arousing disgust over the judges for allegedly failing to arrive at a fair verdict, and hence threatened to take the law into their own hands.



As it was expected, the threat was not taken lightly by discerning Ghanaians as the NDC tradition has a terrible history of cruelly harming judges for carrying out their mandated duties.



The story is told, albeit vividly, that in their desperate attempt to impose themselves on Ghanaians, the founders of the NDC disgustingly took arms and succeeded in overthrowing the constitutionally elected government of Dr Hilla Limann on 31st December 1981.



The founders of NDC formed a government which they called the Provisional national Defence Council (PNDC) and appointed Rawlings as the chairman.



In their weird attempt to get rid of the alleged sleazes and corruption, many Ghanaians were unjustifiably murdered or tortured mercilessly for apparent insignificant offences.



Market women were regrettably stripped naked in the broad daylight and whipped for hauling their products or selling on high prices. While their male counterparts were wickedly shaved with broken bottles and whipped for offences that would not even warrant a Police caution in a civilized society.



It is however well documented that on 30th June 1982, three eminent High Court Judges and a prominent Army Officer were barbarically murdered by some mindless stooges of PNDC for carrying out their constitutionally mandated duties.



“June 30th 1982 continues to remain a dark spot in the nation’s political history and a nightmare for all judges in the country, after the three High Court Judges namely, Mr. Justice Fred Poku Sarkodie, Mrs. Justice Cecilia Koranteng- Addow and Mr. Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyapong as well as a retired army officer, Major Sam Acquah, were callously murdered under strange circumstances at the Bundase Military Range in the Accra Plains, after being abducted on the night by some unidentified assailants (rawafrica.com).”



Apparently, investigations revealed that all the three Judges were sitting on review cases brought by citizens disgusted over the treatment meted out to them by the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council, which the military junta formed after June 4 led by Flt. Lt. Rawlings of blessed memory.



It was, however, reported that the Judges ordered the release of persons who had been unlawfully sentenced to long terms of imprisonment during the despotic rule of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC).



The Army Officer, Major Sam Acquah, was the head of administration who signed dismissal letters for some GIHOC workers, including one of the murder suspects, Joachim Amartey Kwei, whose services were terminated for invading and destroying property at the Parliament House.



Unfortunately, the PNDC fatuous apologists savagely murdered the three eminent High Court Judges and the Army Officer because their judgement did not go in their favour.



The Special Investigation Board (SIB) thus concluded that the abduction and murder was a diabolical plot orchestrated by, and with the connivance of the members of the Provisional National Defence Council, led by the founders of the NDC.



As a matter of fact, Ghana’s coup d’état days under the founders of the NDC could be likened to: “in the China of “the Great Helmsman,” Kim Il Sung’s Korea, Vietnam under “Uncle Ho”, Cuba under Castro, Ethiopia under Mengistu, Angola under Neto, and Afghanistan under Najibullah”.