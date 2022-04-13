Paradise or Hell: Ramadan day eleven

Opinions of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Have you, for once, thought about your perennial home after you are dead and gone? Most of us are unperturbed about it for the reason of not sounding pessimistic.



However, aren't you aware that it’s the fear of falling which makes a child learn how to walk uprightly?



Upon all the mansions that we may have built, God has His. The place of joy and bliss, and the abode of disgrace and discomfort - Paradise and Hell.



The decision of where you would be assigned to is ultimately Allah’s. That notwithstanding, we do have our parts to play; we all have. Irrespective of you being a Pastor, an Imam, rich or poor you have to make your days on earth count.



There are so many verses that describe the beauty and torment of both places to us in great detail. The glaring secret is, we must let our goodness outshines the evil we may do. This would make our journey to Paradise very assured.



So, as we live our lives, we ought to be very mindful of what we do. Do not be so much afraid about hellfire, lest you would niggardly outlaw the necessary actions you ought to do when things start getting worse because, after all, you would bethink that hell is your portion. And when you are too sure about entering Paradise, you may end up forgetting yourself and become so much egoistic. So, take the middle cause and, be steadfast.



It's your deeds that would be used to build these perennial abodes for you. So invest well.