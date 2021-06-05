Paa Kwesi Fabin begins Black Meteors job on a bad note

Opinions of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Columnist: Footballmadeinghana.com

It wasn’t the best start for coach Paa Kwesi Fabin who had a debut to forget following Black Meteors humiliating 6-0 defeat against Japan’s Olympics team on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



The Ghana U-23 team was pummeled and embarrassed by their Japanese counterpart in a game that could have been worse.



The Japanese after an excellent start took the lead through Ritsu Doan, a shot by Takefusa Kubo was saved by goalkeeper Esso, Doan sent a half volley straight into the net via the near post to put his side ahead.



The second goal came 16 minutes later after a totally dominant play by the Japan U24 team.



Real Madrid’s Takefusa Kubo was the scorer this time as he curled in with his favorite left foot after receiving a pass in the box.



Japan showed no signs of slowing down after another attack in the 45th minute forced Ghana to concede an own goal. A Hiroki Sakai cross was turned in by a Ghanaian Frank Assinki, eventually ensuring a 3-0 lead for Japan at the first-half break.



Three minutes after the restart, Soma Yuki made it four for the hosts.



It was then goal after goal as Ueda Ayase made it 5 nil for the home side.



The Japanese added one more goal in the 89th minute to make it 6 courtesy of a shot in the box by Kauru Mitama.



Ghana launched only one good attack which the Japanese goalkeeper denied Osman Bukari’s effort in the second half.



It’s definitely a wake-up call for Paa Kwesi Fabin who replaced Ibrahin Tanko six months ago.



Ghana will get another chance to redeem itself against South Korea on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the same venue.