Our religious tolerance is worth celebrating

Opinions of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Columnist: Osei Tutu

When the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, indicated at the commissioning of the Ghana National Mosque, that a Christian president commissioning a national mosque shows how special Ghana was, he was stating the fact.



The vice president further asserted that when the national cathedral is completed and being commissioned, there would be prominent Muslims there to grace the occasion. And this shall certainly come true.



Indeed there have been instances when Christian ministers stood with a Muslim congregation and proclaimed, "Allahu Akbar" and the congregation responded beautifully.



At the interpersonal level, there is so much camaraderie between Christians and Muslims that, we virtually celebrate all the religious festivals together.



We Christians enjoy the meat and other gifts our Muslim brethren give us during Salah. Likewise, the Muslims celebrate with us during Christmas and Easter festivities.



This camaraderie between Christians and Muslims shows the level of religious tolerance we enjoy in the country.



If there is one thing we have been able to manage so well as a country, it is our religious tolerance. Our religious tolerance is so natural and so beautiful that most foreigners who come to our shores are surprised and indeed dumbfounded.



It is not so in many other countries around the world where people are at each other's throats because of religious differences.



We might not be as rich as other countries but our religious tolerance is something that some rich nations would wish to have but has eluded them.



So let us continue to guard and protect the religious tolerance we enjoy for the betterment of our dear nation.



Happy Eid-ul-Adha to all our Muslim brethren.