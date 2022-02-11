Our president, Nana Akufo Addo can not stand criticism

Opinions of Friday, 11 February 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Millions of people worldwide can’t stand, endure, respond adequately or tolerate even the most constructive and friendly criticism. The Ghanaian president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is one of them, why?



Akufo Addo’s enemies are those who criticize him but as a president, he needs to understand that he is serving a population, therefore, he will be confronted with many questions and criticisms when things are not going well in the country.



Criticism is the best way for people to express their dissatisfaction over something but since Nana Akufo Addo is very sensitive to criticism and finds it hurting, the president is gradually turning into a dictator who is targeting some of his critics, especially, journalists, to be arrested.



The president needs to understand the painful perception of criticism to deal with the issues relating to the grievances of the people but he is not ready to accept that. This is very wrong because he is to serve the people.



The common people did trust him, the reason they cast their votes for him, therefore, they are right to criticize him if they are not happy about his leadership, and as we know Nana Akufo Addo time appears to be one of the most difficult events in the political history of Ghana.



The president who lacks leadership skills never fulfills his promises has failed in everything, including the fight against corruption, accountability of a huge debt he has incurred on Ghana, and job creation.



Yet he failed to listen to any of his critics when he was recklessly spending the nation's finances on luxurious flights.



Today, he wants to impose compulsory E-Levy taxation on the poor people he has neglected for five years.



Before becoming the president, Akufo Addo criticized the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama many times and called him incompetent and after becoming the president, he continued accusing Mahama of his errors and incompetence.



Time will always tell and it did after five years in power as president, Ghanaians have now realized who is the real incompetent and deserves criticism.



The table has now turned on the selfish and greedy leader who hasn’t respect for his people due to tribalism and nepotism.



Nobody asked Akufo Addo to be a president; therefore, if he can’t stand criticism or is not ready to face his critics, he should resign because Ghana is a democratic country.