Our forefathers took us out of slavery but our current African leaders have taken us back into it hence struggling with LGBTQI+

Opinions of Friday, 15 October 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Weep, weep and weep! I shall continually weep for my African nations, especially Ghana, my country of birth, until my dying day. Unless African countries change the direction of their governance, cease being overly dependent on foreign white man’s countries for all their basic needs, continental Africa is doomed to slavery with its concomitant denigration, the affliction of diseases, relegation to subhuman status, and treatment with contempt by our advanced and civilized white contemporaries.



Our forefathers that modern-day Africans in general and Ghanaians in particular, deem them as uncivilized, were however able to foresee the need to liberate themselves and their offspring from the shackles of the white man’s slavery.



They fought for freedom for their African countries from the white man’s colonialism and domination of continental Africa. They thought the whites were evil and their riddance from ruling Africans would give some sort of respect and dignity to the African as human beings.



Nonetheless, all their efforts made and energy expended in that direction have been made useless by the behaviours and attitudes of their current descendants. By the short-sightedness of the current across-the-board African leadership, Africans, especially Ghanaians, have self-forced themselves into a two-way same directional slavery.



Africans have simultaneously become inextricable slaves to their own corrupt and powerful politicians and traditional overlords on one hand, and to the white man on another. This has become possible because of their leaders’ infatuation with corruption, embezzling the limited state funds and assets they are entrusted to look after for the collective wellbeing of the citizens of their various countries. They illegally, selfishly amass wealth at the pernicious expense of their fellow citizens and nations.



As they do abuse their positions in every facet of the governance of their nations, stealing money, maltreating their citizens with impunity, masterminding and orchestrating tribalism, nepotism, practicing divide and rule, causing tensions among tribes within their countries, and intentionally or otherwise impoverishing their countries and people, they have ended up throwing their countries and people under the wheels of the white man’s slavery.



They have left their nations precariously at the mercy of their superior white contemporaries.



Now, Ghana is being dictated to or forced to, legalize “Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer, etc. + (LGBTQI+) in the country. This instruction to them by the powerful Western countries they have become dependent on for most of their essential needs and finances, comes on condition that failing to adhere to as required, the African countries concerned will suffer merciless punitive measures.



Financial aid and other economic assistance offered to them by the donor white overlords will be withdrawn to culminate in the strangulation of their economies to bring about chaos in the African countries.



However, Ghana feels her valuable culture does not permit same-sex relationships or marriage in the country. It is frowned upon not only by them but God the Creator, as attested to by His punishment of the people of Sodom and Gomorrah for taking to homosexuality.



Ghana is now divided over the legalization, acceptance, recognition, and or, rejection of homosexuality in the country. It has become a political issue with the potential to polarize the people. It is dividing the nation and its parliamentarians.



He who supports the legalization but not the bill aimed at criminalizing LGBTQI+, if that person is a parliamentarian, they stand to lose their future re-election bid to go to parliament. That is certain!



Some educated Ghanaians cite the need to legalize it or else, it will amount to denying those in that practice their human rights. Everyone must have the right of freedom to choose who they want to be in a relationship with and how they want to conduct themselves.



I personally disagree with those citing human rights to justify their support for, and defense of, homosexual practices in Ghana. If everyone must have the right to conduct themselves however they want in respect of sexual relationship, then why arrest and prosecute someone for having an affair with a consenting minor?



If a man of say, twenty or thirty years, in a harmonious consent does have sex with a girl of fifteen or sixteen, why should he be charged with, and prosecuted for, child abuse? Have both of them not consensually accepted to have sex? Is it not their right to do as they want?



Could it be an acceptable right for someone to choose to become an armed robber or a murderer? Is it not the person’s right?



It is not all rights that must be accepted by society. This view is supported by 1 Corinthians 10:22-24 – “22Are we trying to provoke the Lord to jealousy? Are we stronger than He? 23“Everything is permissible,” but not everything is beneficial. “Everything is permissible,” but not everything is edifying. 24No one should seek his own good, but the good of others.…”



There is clinical evidence to prove how those into anal sex suffer from or are vulnerable to, various disease afflictions. Are they not alleged to be the originators of, or the most sufferers of, the aids disease? When it does happen, is the state not responsible for using its limited state resources to cater for them? Does it not come at a great cost to the taxpayers and the state? Does whoever is not a member of that group not end up paying for the problems those guys are faced with?



Could Ghana or any African country dare suggest to the white man’s countries to practice heterosexuality? Will they be ready to accept that without condemning and describing such African country as backward, a shithole (a very unpleasant place, especially one that is very dirty or poor), and all the derogatory adjectives that will come into their mind?



If you marry two wives at a time in any of the Western white man’s countries, you risk being charged with bigamy, prosecuted, and sent to a jail term.



Why can they always force their cultures and values upon us but never could we, black people or Africans, suggest to them, let alone, compel them to accept any of our values and cultures? Is it not because of our leaders and ourselves continuing to act stupidly; allowing a few of our greedy leaders to steal our monies to make the nations poor, hence always looking for help from the white man?



If we could and had been doing, without their assistance, will they ever dare to ask us to practice their cultures that are at variance with ours? No!!



In some cities in some Western countries, they have the practice of naturism where people go naked. This is especially so with some beaches. An example is “Cap d'Agde beach in France, sometimes called the "Naked City". Cap d'Agde Naturist Village is the world's largest clothing-optional beach resort, attracting as many as 40,000 guests on any given day during high season”.



Should they force Ghana to have nudist cities or beaches, where those patronizing or frequenting the beaches go completely naked with their genitals bared, will we accept it? It is normal with the whites. Should it be normal for us, because the white man accepts it?



Until our leaders behave themselves responsibly, stopping to embezzle our African nation's money as though tomorrow never comes, surely, I say, we “ain’t seen nothing yet”, thus, “we haven’t seen anything yet”. We will one day end up being force-fed the white man’s shit because they will see the need for such an occurrence.



Shame on our irresponsible, non-visionary, corrupt, incompetent, clueless, and mostly populist African leaders who by their actions and inactions have contributed to forcing the cloak of LGBTQI+ upon us. Just keep quiet and wear it, as noble and befitting as it is! It is some people’s RIGHT, they say!



Blame also the citizens for their cowardice for not holding the leaders squarely responsible for their corrupt actions but rather supporting and applauding their malfeasances in the name of kinship, tribalism, or regionalism.