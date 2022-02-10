Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s E-Levy birthday cake is disrespectful to Ghanaians

Opinions of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

The recent 65 birthday celebration of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, with a cake representing the E-Levy, is a gross disrespect to Ghanaians and the entire nation.



Mr. Osei Kyei- Mensah Bonsu has gone too far to demonstrate that the NPP government has no respect for Ghanaians and, therefore, is willing to do whatever he likes whether the people like it or not.



Since the political scene in Ghana is chaotic, the atmosphere in the parliament remains intense and are coming ahead demonstrations against the controversial E-Levy, the Majority Leader should have avoided such a thing on his birthday.



No one can explain the motive behind what Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu did but considering the problems this Electronic Transaction taxation has caused from day one that the government made known to the public, such provocation should have been avoided.



The disturbing part of this story is that from the time the controversy surrounding the E-Levy started, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia hasn’t made his voice heard even though he is the architect behind.



Yet, the Vice-President and his wife, Samira Bawumia, were among other party guests having fun at the party. There is nothing wrong with the birthday party but the E-Levy cake should have been avoided.



Politicians proposing something to the public to be accepted shouldn't behave in such a manner, considering how the people are pleading to the government to cancel the E-Levy.



Until the NPP government tries to convince the common Ghanaians that the Electronic Levy is worth being used as a form of taxation in the country, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu and Bawumia should apologize to Ghanaians.



Angry Ghanaians who have rejected the E-Levy took to social media to express their anger and disrespect the E-Levy cake has demonstrated.