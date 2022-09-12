Open letter to the NDC

Opinions of Monday, 12 September 2022

Columnist: Richard Boni

Dear NDC,



Come December 2024, it appears that the good people of Ghana will once again place their trust in you to steer the affairs of government and represent their will and aspirations for at least another 4 years.



It will be an opportunity for you to build a long-lasting legacy: one that does not reside in ad hoc and haphazard policy-making but one that is grounded in sound planning and delivery of tangible, impactful and consequential results for our people.



For far too long, our people have been patient, and waited hoping that our political class will understand what government actually is about; the reposition of power and authority in a few for the transaction of business on behalf of the many- to meet the aspirations and hopes of the people and not those of themselves.



The people of Ghana have hopelessly looked on while the political few throwback this trust in their faces with wanton disregard and disdain. The people have wallowed in abject penury, suffered in the throes of perennial dissipation of national resources, lack of accountability, corruption and scandals.



Successive governments both NDC and NPP appear to see power as a means to enrich themselves and pay off their debts. I regret to break it to you that we don’t vote for you to pay off your debts and plunder the coffers of our Nation. Ghanaians want the institutions of the state to work for them.



Ministers of state, MPs and bureaucrats, unfortunately, think that the people must serve them rather than vice versa. When people line up at the polling stations to vote, it’s not because they don’t have anything to do, they’re living up to their civic duties to elect officials to represent them.



It’s time for our elected officials to also return the favour and actually represent the people. This means listening to their views, conveying their needs and addressing their problems. In Ghana, when state officials get elected, they suddenly become kings and queens.



They become islands- unreachable, unaccountable. They demand respect from the people and disregard their complaints. They ride in opulent vehicles, build walls around themselves and forget that they ate banku with them when they needed their votes. Some of the politicians were even glad to cook the banku when they were in need of votes.



Most of our MPs enter parliament relatively poor, however, these same people become overnight millionaires, owning lands and houses they never had on their own. Our presidents sit aloof watching such behaviour occur right under their noses and do nothing. Our democracy as it stands does not work for us. Our institutions do not work. It’s a free-for-all situation. There is little hope that things can turn around.



Many Ghanaians have lost hope. Many just want out of the country to seek greener pastures elsewhere. Ghanaians want to walk away from their families, their land and their hopes. This was not what Kwame Nkrumah envisaged when he famously declared that Africans are capable of managing their own affairs. The developments create the sad impression that we are not capable of doing so or at least those we vote for are bereft of ideas on how to do it.



All Ghanaians want is to have access to essential amenities: water, food, affordable housing, electricity, good roads, transportation, schools and healthcare. People want to live in Ghana to enjoy their lives. To work hard, earn a decent income and leave an inheritance for their children and grandchildren. Today only a few can boast of land, a house, or even a bicycle. Many children are still learning under trees.



Many of these children walk miles to a hut they call a school. Some of them leaking, dilapidated and not fit for even animals. Meanwhile, some if not all of our ministers have their children schooling abroad or in expensive private schools, paying thousands of cedis, dollars and pounds in school fees. These same ministers and parliamentarians are supposed to represent the poorest people in this country.



Is it not a shame? Is it not an indictment on them personally and the offices they hold? Many of our children have no food, no now, no tomorrow. When a person is sick in Ghana, they have a difficult decision to make: either they go to a hospital and pay ridiculous hospital bills or stay at home, pray and hope that God heals them. In certain areas, there are no hospitals at all.



Our rural folk mostly have no medical facilities. The few hospitals we have are ill-equipped to manage simple ailments. Our medical professionals are ill-trained. People consequently die needless deaths in their own motherland.



Meanwhile, when our ministers and MPs are sick they quickly fly out of the country for medical treatment abroad mostly on account of the hard-working people they are supposed to represent. How evil can you be? How callous can you be? Why not build our own hospital here? Equip them well and train our doctors to offer some of the best services there are so that you are not the only one to benefit by flying out.



We have rendered Our independence truly meaningless. It has not lived up to the hopes of the people and our politicians have aided and abetted a dysfunctional system that only works for them. In Ghana today everything is expensive. Rental laws are not enforced which means it’s a free for all situation. Prices are quoted in dollars even though our currency is the Ghana cedi.



So when can we be self-sufficient? The situation has created a very bad survival-of-the-fittest scenario. There is increasing crime as the largely unemployed youth turn to all kinds of vices to make ends meet. Ghana has become an unsafe country where corruption and armed robberies have become the norm rather than the exception. There is simply no order as people take things into their hands.



In a small nation like Ghana, certain small changes can have a colossal impact. We have one of the largest government expenditures in Africa. We have too many ministers for a small country. Britain for example has only 19 or 20 ministers. Every year we receive colossal loans and grants from the UK Government. However, we live like kings while those who lend us money live modest lives.



We don’t need deputy ministers. Ministers can buy their own cars like everybody else. No ex-gratia is needed for anyone. Becoming an MP is a privilege. To serve your constituents should be an honour for anyone. In any case, no one is forced to contest to become an MP. After all, they had jobs before becoming MPs. They can go back to their jobs after serving their people. The regions don’t need ministers. They do nothing. The regional coordinators can manage.



Every governmental staff must pay their own bills, buy their own fuel and rent/build their own house and live in it. This is what every Ghanaian does although most of them are on a lower income than our ministers and MPs. There must be a total and complete declaration of assets before people take up positions including by MPs for accountability purposes and at the end of their tenure, assets and sources of acquisition must be declared.





This must be made public so we can start to trust our politicians. If we make these little changes for a start, the people will feel that you are becoming accountable and that you can feel their pain. Only people who truly want to serve will want to become MPs as the incentive to steal and become rich will be gone.



My little advice is this. There needs to be a seismic change in the approach to governance. You have an opportunity now to put a comprehensive 20-30 year plan of development for our nation in place. Partisanship is a bane to our development. We need to band together and work as one people to develop our nation. Make a plan for transportation- this must include roads, a guttering system twined with water supply and electricity.



Our gutters for example must no longer be open. They must be dug deep and covered in a complex but workable sewage system underground. Roads must be constructed to high standards. If we continue to give contracts to friends and family and get kickbacks, only a few get enriched. There must be competitive bidding for contracts that take into account experience and track record and not only cost.



People must earn their money and when they fail to live up to expectations they must be fired. We must have accountability through monitoring. We need a national conversation about our educational system and the way we must go. We started with the English system and abandoned it however we can develop a system that incorporates our peculiar needs and culture.



We must not always copy everything from others. For example, we need a curriculum that educates our little children about our history. We need to teach them about patriotism, national interest, the effects of corruption and the need to be loyal to your nation and love it. While we can still use English we need to start teaching in our Ghanaian languages as a basis.



We should not permanently settle on a foreign language as our national language. Every school needs to teach at least three of the major Ghanaian languages for universality. This will ensure that Ewe, Ga, and Hausa can be taught in Ashanti while Twi, Ga and Hausa can be taught in Volta. This is just an example. We need to uncouple ourselves from the colonial subjects we learn in our schools which hold no essence and relevance to our development.



We can tweak some for our own needs. We need to start adding value to our raw materials before exporting. We need to develop agriculture: encourage the youth to enter it by giving incentives- giving them land and mechanised tools to support them. We need factories that can process the raw materials. We need to renegotiate our minerals agreements. These are our minerals and we need to benefit more than any foreigner. We must own rights at least 70:30.



Trotros need to be stopped. Instead, introduce buses for all routes and employ the trotro drivers after training. Partner with the private sector to run bus companies. Trotros are a menace and a nuisance if we want order in our transportation system. We cannot truly develop with them in place.



Part 2 will follow soon. God bless.