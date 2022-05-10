Open letter to Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe-Ayensu from a concerned Methodist Church member

Opinions of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Columnist: Archimedes Owusu-Ababio

Dear Rt. Reverend Bosomtwe-Ayensu,



I believe as a “Man of God”, your conduct, by what you say and do, should always seek to be in accord with the Faith you profess and as Jesus said “Let your light so shine before all, that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven” (Matt 5: 16).



I am writing this letter to you since your hypocrisy and public utterances are causing some believers in the Methodist church like myself to stop going to church and also turning away others and hope you are mindful of the following Biblical verses: “Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him if a great millstone were hung around his neck and he were thrown into the sea.”



(Mark 9:42)



We put no stumbling block in anyone’s path so that our ministry will not be discredited



(2 Corinthians 6:3)



Whatever happens, conduct yourself in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ



(Philippians 1:27)



So then let us pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding.



(Romans 14;19)



Also as Navonne Johns said “A person’s true character is shown by their actions in life and not where they sit on Sundays”



Perhaps now more than ever Christendom in Ghana needs Holy Spirit intervention and deliverance to purge the Church from charlatans, wolves dressed in sheep’s clothing otherwise parading as “Men of God” who by their deeds and actions cannot be absolved from the prevailing ills and morass in Ghanaian society.



This is amplified and evidenced daily in our partisan politics, rampant pervasive acts of corruption, iniquitous biased judiciary, and immoral acts in a country that prides itself as having a majority Christian population in excess of 60% many of whom largely do not abide by Christian values and the tenets of the Christian way of life.



The Christian way of life abhors dishonesty, discrimination, peddling falsehood, stealing, “bribery and corruption”, bearing false witness against thy neighbour, etc.



And as such Church leaders and Christian Clergy are mandated to positively impart the tenets of the Christian way of life for the Christian faithful to imbibe and transmit.



The Christian thereby promotes righteous living to build a fairer society where all citizens live in dignity and are treated equally, and everyone upholds and abides by the laws of the land.



I like your Jesus Christ but not your Christianity – Mahatma Gandhi



Ghanaians are rightfully justified to apportion blame to politicians and political parties whenever they experience worsening or declining living conditions, and their economic circumstances and economic conditions progressively deteriorate.



However, why is it that the Church and Church leaders are held blameless and unaccountable for declining moral standards and deteriorating social values of the Ghanaian society?



After all, is the word of God not preached and professed daily?



Why is a country with a majority Christian population and a proliferation of Churches throughout the country in every nook and corner do we not see this translate positively in the attitudes and behaviour of Christians that impacts positively on all Ghanaians.



Practice what you preach or change your speech – Anonymous



Rt. Reverend Bosomtwe-Ayensu’s recent public pronouncements published and attributed to you require that we scrutinise the partisan colouration of your effusions and utterances, and question whether or not you are apolitical or otherwise a hireling wearing a partisan clerical collar.



Men of God are supposed to commit to selfless service that glories God and enriches His people. I hereby wish to refresh your memory with the following news report excerpts that have been attributed to you:



§ “You would not even win power to repeal E-Levy – Former Methodist Bishop to Mahama” – Ghanaweb 06 May 2022



§ “Show me the evidence of any corruption under Nana Addo – Bishop Bosomtwe-Ayensu” – Ghanaweb 27 May 2021



§ “The future is bright under Nana Addo, He scored A In the first Term – Bishop Bosomtwe-Ayensu – Rainbowradioonline.com 27 May 2021



§ “Tax the Church and incur the wrath of God – Methodist Church Bishop to Government” – Adomonline.com 10 August 2018



§ “Rt. Rev Stephen Bosomtwe-Ayensu stripped naked” – Ghanaweb 31 January 2014



§ “Mahama is too dull on the job – Methodist Bishop fumes” – Ghanaweb 30 January 2014



Which of your above statements glories God and enriches His people?



Whilst I do not expect you to formally respond to this open letter, I nonetheless wish to remind you that as a Clergyman of the Methodist Church you hold a position in society that requires you to exhibit candour on the subject matter of politics because members of your Church congregation belong to almost all the political parties in the country.



It looks like you have thrown away the teachings of Christ to use your own human understanding to speak. Even so, there is the Rotary four-way test that can guide your public communications.



Whatever you are saying:



· Is it the TRUTH? i.e Do you have facts to back what you saying.



. Is it evidence-based? Is it of God’s truth thereby Biblical?



· Is it FAIR to all concerned? – i.e Are you being fair to the parties you are talking about? In this case President Mahama you have decided to malign at the least opportunity?



· Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? i.e Among your membership like myself and the Methodist Church and amongst fellow Christians?



· Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?” i.e. All your members, Christians, and Ghanaians as a whole?



Unless you are simply playing the ostrich with your head buried in the sand, I doubt that you are unaware of the following and other notable news reports on scandals and anomalous occurrences:



1. Nepotism in political appointments by President Nana Addo.



2. The murder of journalist Ahmed Suale.



3. State-sponsored violence associated with the Ayawaso-West Wuogon by-election.



4. Various scandals such as the ECG-PDS scandal and the Agyapa Scandal.



5. State-sponsored violence orchestrated during the 2020 general elections led to the murder of 8 innocent persons.



6. The Serwa Broni allegations of state-sponsored robbery attack following her reported romantic affair with the incumbent President.



I read an article by one Bill Muehlenberg, and he said:



“Biblically speaking, there are sins of omission just as there are sins of commission.



What we don’t do is equally important to what we do in fact do. When we know we should do something but fail to do it, that for us is sin.



Apathy, fence-sitting, and refusal to engage are not options for the biblical Christian. Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless.



Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”



When it came to the thought of taxing churches, monies that are from us the members anyway, you were quick to say, and rightfully so, that it will incur the wrath of God but you do not see anything wrong with for example the e-levy that has incurred the wrath of the people.



Remember Vox Populi, Vox Dei.



I have faith in our omnipresent God who sees everything we do whether it is hidden or unhidden for as in Mathew 7:16 “You will know them by their fruits.



Grapes are not gathered from thornbushes, nor figs from thistles, are they?” Of course NOT.



Archimedes Owusu-Ababio



(Senior Citizen of Ghana)