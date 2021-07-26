Open letter to José Landim, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Cape Verde

Opinions of Monday, 26 July 2021

Columnist: Alex Nain Saab Moran

Dear Mr Prosecutor General,



I have been recently informed that you are having a mea culpa moment and looking to admit that you have made a “trivial mistake” in your conduct of my extradition to the United States.



Whilst I am gratified that you are willing to own up to your mistakes, perhaps whilst you are in such a mood, could also admit that rather than being the guarantor of justice which your role as Prosecutor General requires, you have given in to the worst kind of political expediency rather than uphold the oath of your office?



You are now claiming that my numerous complaints, filed with the Cape Verde authorities over the past year, of the inability to receive the specialist medical care to which I am entitled as a basic human right, and requests for investigations of several acts of physical and psychological torture have been adequately investigated. You have used this banal statement of yours to deflect and ignore the ruling of the United Nations Human Rights Committee on Interim Measures.



You are now on record as claiming a local doctor, the Cape Verde Human Rights Commission and a surprise inspection were used as tools to challenge my claims.



I wish to state in the clearest possible terms that I reject and refute your attempts to justify your complacency and complicity in my arrest, detention, denial of health care and torture. Please have these parties provide statements under oath on the assistance and so-called investigations they have conducted, evidence they have collected including, one would assume the simplest of medical assessments and photographs.



In return, I demand the right to have evidence collected from other inmates that were in Sal prison at the time of the violation of my most basic rights and the atrocities committed against numerous domestic and international law and treaties which you claim to uphold.



Why don’t you just come clean and salvage what little of your reputation remains?