'One stop solutions' for labour unrest in Ghana

Opinions of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Columnist: Prince Hasevi

The notion of independence from colonization in Africa as well as Ghana does not mean structural change or adjustment but rather replacement of white rulership with black rulership.



The structural designs that favour consumers or tertiary beneficiaries than primary producers who provided the needed materials to run the production at all times.



This assumption rose from colonial mentality, that saw black people as cheap labour and less civilized to monetary values and economic of living. Our ancestors were more on naturally endowed living conditions than highly tertiary lifestyles or man-made interventions in economic conditions which championed by colonial masters.



Since, 19th century that witnessed advent of globalization and modernization which brought countries with natural resources under intense strains, but do not affect institutional structures in post-colonial countries.



The aspect of education and employment have seen some slight modification of living conditions, through adoption of colonial led down procedures, which do not give much attention or remuneration of raw materials production workers with lower rates of payment compared to tertiary production workers similar to the process during colonial regime.



For Ghana to avoid incessant labour unrest among institutions, salary needs to be made at flat rates across board per qualification. Every service is very importance and inevitable in the welfare of the country.



Unfortunately, Ghana is lacking industrialization but pay more wages to revenue collection agency than most of the core part of the process where revenues generations can come from. We cannot neglect the bases of raw materials production and supervision, processing to final consumption.



I think this is the menace that is crippling our economy as well as development. Standardized wages across all agencies will be the ripple effects that will trigger effective and efficient growth of our economy.



Whether agency generates more "internally generated revenues", the structures are interconnected, every agency contributes directly or indirectly to such efforts, so it cannot be used as basis of remuneration.

No one should be left behind......