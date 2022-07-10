One simple way Mahama fought corruption

Opinions of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

I believe Ghana will only progress if its leaders will have the will and wherewithal to “think outside the box” and take some bold “unpopular” decisions.



Years back When H.E. Mahama was president, an Assembly Member called me from my district complaining bitterly that they weren’t even given a margarine tin of rice by the Assembly for Christmas, and he said he didn’t understand why President Mahama should ban the distribution of hampers during festivities since all past governments did it. He sounded very angry and added all manner of things. But he swallowed his words after I had done some explanations.



Friends, the painful truth is that the distribution of hampers at Christmas was not the issue. The problem was the abuse. Sometimes, hampers given out to staff of government institutions were just a mere pittance, but check the Auditor Generals’ reports on such expenditures and you’ll be scandalised.



This bold decision by President John Dramani Mahama saved the country ELEVEN MILLION GHANA CEDIS a year, and this could build more than fifty CHIPS compounds at the time to save the lives of our women who die during childbirth because of lack of proper Medicare.



With this, my honourable friend at my District Assembly was happy to know that the small sacrifice he made could help save the life of pregnant women and other rural folks who need primary healthcare.



President Mahama showed clear signs of what a quintessential president can do, and that is why I think he is unique and needed back at the presidency. The doubting Thomases must brace themselves for a shock beginning from January 2025!



I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters a Happy Eid Mubarak.