On Mills proposed inquest: Did NDC leadership really jubilate secretly over his demise?

Opinions of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Columnist: Kwaku Badu

Some of us, as a matter of principle, agree with the Parliamentarians who are calling for the inquest into the death of the late Mills.



It is, indeed, a step in the right direction, given the magnitude of the ‘tattle’ tales surrounding the late Mills demise.



In fact, it is somewhat dreary and unfortunate to keep visiting the sudden and bizarre death of former President Mills.



But then again, it benefits no one, when we all keep quiet over the all-important inquest of no less a person than a former president.



First and foremost, let us solemnly invoke our instinct for tact and diplomacy and empathise with the late Mills family for their never-ending pain over the unfortunate death of their loved one, while we venture to pin together the apparent straddled jigsaw.



The late Mills family, to be quite honest, don’t have to endure all the political inebriation and insobrieties over their departed loved one. But then again, it would be worthwhile if the good people of Ghana knew what actually happened to former President Mills on that fateful day.



In fact, the vineyard news about the mysterious death of the late Mills will continue to linger on, so long as the authorities are refusing to open an inquest into the sudden death of the late Mills.



It would be recalled that on Wednesday 14 September 2016, while addressing voters at Cape Coast, the 2016 PPP presidential candidate, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom had this to say: “the NDC cannot pretend to be sad about the death of the president and at the same time jubilate over something they said was the reason why they won the 2012 elections” (See: ‘NDC leaders jubilated over Mills death’-Nduom; myjoyonline.com, 15/09/2016).



Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom asserted: “Mills was our kinsman and he became the president”. “Some people criticized and attacked him until he died”.



Unsurprisingly, subsequent to Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom’s pronouncement, he was virulently attacked by the NDC brassbound supporters, most notably, the then NDC National Organiser, Kofi Adams, and the then Central Regional chairman of the party, Allotey Jacobs.



Somehow, Kofi Adams went berserk and replied rudely: “there is something fundamentally and intellectually wrong with Dr. Nduom to go out there and be saying some of these things he is reported to have”. “How on earth will you be happy over someone’s death” (See: ‘Something is wrong with Nduom’-Kofi Adams; ultimatefmonline.com/ghanaweb.com, 16/09/2016).



Allotey Jacobs also proceeded angrily: “I am very disappointed in Papa Kwesi Nduom for those remarks made against Mills and the NDC”. “If he continues with those childish remarks, we will chase him out from the region” (See: ‘I will chase Nduom out of Central Region’-Jacobs; adomonline.com/ghanaweb.com, 16/09/2016).



Allotey Jacobs however stated categorically: “Papa [Kwesi Nduom] should apologize to the NDC and the people of the Central Region because we think he is making fun of us else the people of Central Region will not accept him”.



Back then, I suggested that Kofi Adams and Allotey Jacobs need to be reminded that it was their party founder, J. J. Rawlings of blessed memory who previously claimed that the death of President John Mills in 2012 was a lifesaver for the then ruling National Democratic Congress (See- ’Rawlings: ‘Mills’ death saved NDC’; starrfmonline.com, 18/03/2016).



Apparently, Papa Kwesi Nduom was right for reiterating that the late Mills was vilified by his own party members.



Papa Kwesi Nduom continued: “And some of the NDC people themselves thanked God that Mills died, is that not strange?” “And after his death, they came back here to tell us to replace him with another person from the Central region".



I couldn’t agree more with Papa Kwesi Nduom. Indeed, it would appear that the NDC apparatchiks benefited from the sudden death of President Mills.



Former President Mahama for instance, strangely pronounced after the unfortunate death of President Mills: “God in his own wisdom has taken the old man, Professor Mills, away to pave the way for youthful Mahama to take over the mantle”.



Strangely, however, the late Rawlings, “speaking to GHONE’s Nana Aba Anamoah in an exclusive interview, said the NDC was in a terrible state under the Professor”.



The late Rawlings continued: “If God hadn’t invited him, and I am saying it again; NDC would have been in opposition”. “It was terrible, the climate was really bad for us; we all knew about it, we were just keeping quiet”. “It was his departure that gave NDC a saving grace,” he stated.



Isn’t it, therefore, ironic that the NDC supporters would turn a blind eye to their party founder’s chilling revelation over their jubilations on former President Mills death, but would rather choose to attack Papa Kwesi Nduom for standing on the shoulders of the NDC Party insiders like the late Rawlings to expand on the arguments surrounding the bizarre death of the late Mills?



As a matter of fact, any critical thinker would no doubt infer from the NDC founder’s claims that the NDC leaders were happy to see the late Mills go.



If we draw an adverse inference on former President Rawlings’s apparent chilling revelations, we can then conclude that you lots were happy over the late mills' death.



The late President Rawlings boldly asserted that the NDC leaders were extremely worried over the late Mills fitness and did not have any hope whatsoever on his chances of securing a second term in office.



“In the view of former President John Rawlings, the NDC would have been languishing in opposition if the professor had not died”.



Interestingly, however, a lot of NDC executives agreed with the late President Rawlings on his revelations on the late mills' fitness and their concerns about his chances of securing a second term in office.



Take, for example, the then Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bismark Tawiah Boateng claimed that his party made a 'mistake' by presenting the late John Evans Atta Mills for the 2008 elections (See: ‘Mills was a mistake president’-NDC chairman; ghanaweb.com/adomonline.com, 19/10/2015).



“According to him, the party knew very well that the late President, who died some months to the 2012 general elections, was ill and could not perform the hefty task required of a President but yet presented him just to win power”.



“Sometimes, I wonder why Mills became the president because it was a total mistake allowing him to run for president and subsequently dying because of ill health...," he said.



In sum, the good people of Ghana have every right to know all the facts about former President Mills' death, until then, we will keep dissecting the Vineyard news on the late Mills' untimely departure.