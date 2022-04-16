Oh my Lord, send me back: Ramadan day thirteen

Opinions of Saturday, 16 April 2022
Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi
After man was fashioned
Nothing precluded his intent
His innate longing was to serve the living God
All because he was a tinge fallible
He gripped the hope of being inviolable
But suddenly, his heart shrunk to the path of evil
Anything good became naked on him
Making him to live a life full of rife in the neighborhood
So he was baptized into the devil’s brotherhood
Then became he, a man of the world.
Being the all-forgiving and all-merciful
He sent messengers with a Devine message,
to enable him to close the chapter of that contumacious passage.
But man didn’t appreciate that holy package.
No amount of preaching tamed him
He committed atrocities to the brim
He neither retire nor ceasefire
That was his goatish desire
And oh, death struck him dumb
He saw the Angel of death coming
to fiercely take hold of his slothful soul
He reminisced how being righteous
could have been his only savior
But time was far spent in perversion
Then he says, “Rabbir Ji’on”
(Oh my Lord, send me back)
Now he wanted to do an iota of good
for him to be forgiven?
But the Lord says: “I reprieveth no soul when its term cometh.”