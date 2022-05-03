Of Eid-Ul-Fitr; Salla fest, culture

Opinions of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) made it explicit that Islamic festivals are only two: Eid-ul Fitr and Eid-ul Adha. Fitr is the celebration which characterizes the end of fasting.



No Muslim is expected to be seen in a state of sadness or desperation on that day of happiness — Fitr. Everyone ought to be extremely joyful. Indeed, abstaining from food and water throughout a period of one month is an uphill task.



Due to the magnificence of the day of Fitr, Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) had recommended that even if a lady has no veil (Hijab or adornment), anybody with an additional veil should borrow her one so that she could get herself entangled in the joyful scenes.



On a normal day, too, a female Muslim is prevented from nearing the Mosque when she's having her monthly flow. But when her ‘flow’ coincides with Fitr or Adha, she's allowed to near the prayer ground because of the greatness of the day. However, she’s not permitted to offer the prayer. Yet, she can take part in the other forms of worship.



In order to be innovative with entertaining ourselves, as Muslims, we’ve christened another form of merry-making as "Salla Fest". The brain behind this is solely to put smiles on the faces of Muslims as enshrined. Again, it’s organized to give way to socialization with our dear families and colleagues who may have come from other regions or abroad, on the day of Eid, here in Ghana.



Salla Fest used to religiously meet its primary motives. Unfortunately, ‘culture' has infiltrated it, and has washed away the principles governing its celebration. And note: Islam isn’t wholly against culture. Those aspects of culture which have taken arms against God’s decree are what Islam frowns upon.



During the days of Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ), archery and combat competitions were held to climax the celebration of Eid-ul Fitr. It's related that Aisha (ra) joined the audience to watch this game on the day of Fitr, but she wasn't able to see the display because of the huge turnout. It was Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) who held her and she was able to observe the display.



Therefore, one shouldn’t be surprised when he announced himself at the “Salla Fest” grounds, in places like Nima, Fadama, or Mamobi and, he sees horse races, combat, and other forms of competition. These, for the records, are not alien to Islam.



The severe headache, however is, how we've allowed aspects of our culture which aren’t in consonance with the teaching of Islam to plague the activities of “Salla Fest”.



For instance, conjuring money, men and women dancing together, women showing parts of their bodies, unscrupulous pleasure seekers (men) smoking and catching innocent girls, as prey, for their sexual cannibalism, the display of black magic (Sihr) etc. As far as these are concerned, Islam frowns on them.



This time round the Muslim community ought to change the face of “Salla fest” celebration to a more ‘Halal’ (beneficial) entertainment. Remember the media became awash with the sad news of the death of nine (9) young Muslims from Kumasi who were bashing during a “Salla Fest” celebration, at the Asawase community centre, on July 7, 2016.



Though this is just an isolated case, we need to re-engineer the whole Salla fest event. Let’s organize a regional Qur'an recitation competition, football matches etc. These could be started months before the fasting season. So, just like the National maths and science quiz, the grand finale would be held in any chosen region, on Fitr or a day after, either in Tamale, Kumasi or Accra.



A poetry event would also be a great initiative￼. Before the advent of Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ), the Meccans took pride in literature, particularly poetry. They held competitions and the best of poems (known as Al-Mu’allaqat) were hanged on the Kabba. Poets from Makkah, like Kaab ibn Zuhair and Abdullah ibn al-Zibaara, abused Islam and the Prophet ﷺ, whereas Muslim poets like Hassan ibn Thabit and Abdullah ibn Rawahah defended him ﷺ with their poems.



The Muslim community should take to poetry on Eid-ul Fitr (i.e, hosting poetry shows, rendering poems) to honor Islam and Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ), and speak about issues impeding the community.



Ladies' talk shows and debates are very key. Imagine young Muslim ladies hobnobbing with the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, Prof. Rabiatu Armah, Captain Dr. Hajara Inna Futa, Psychologist Asmau Chaa-Gouni Ayub et al,. And serious discussions about entrepreneurship, feminism, marriage, and education are being tabled on the day of Fitr, for diverse knowledge on the said fields to be shared and proper guidance is unveiled.



There are more beneficial entertaining activities like trips to historic places in Ghana. Three decades ago, July 1, was designated for such excursion trips. It was fun and educative as well. The community could get itself entangled with it. The young would learn a lot. The old would even experience the we-feeling when they get onboard.



Until then, we shouldn’t be so much drenched in the now Salla fest fanfare and razzmatazz, which has somehow veer from its primary motive. The good deeds and habits learned in this fasting period must not go to waste.



Lest our similitude would as those who fast and all that they acquired after the thirty days were hunger and thirst.