Nuclear Law to protect, secure humanity

Opinions of Friday, 17 December 2021

Columnist: Kofi Arra

Nuclear law is the collection of unique legal rules created to regulate the conduct of legal and natural persons who engage in activities involving fissionable materials and involving ionization radiation.



The essence of regulation is to fully enjoy the benefits of nuclear technology whilst ensuring safety, security, and responsibility during activities that involve nuclear materials. Fully aware of the destructive potential of any reckless nuclear activity, these special laws will ensure the protection of life and property and boost confidence in nuclear technology.



Nuclear law legislation, including the advocacy and other public engagement processes that are involved, should be readily accessible to all and sundry both within and outside the state (unless, of course, there are genuine security implications).



Even though nuclear technology has a complex and technical economy, it is essential that the public is roped in especially during the processes leading to the passage of bills that will constitute the legal framework for the regulation of nuclear activities.



It should not be seen as the preserve of a few selected experts. Communication and media practitioners including journalists must all be equipped to propagate the spirit and letter of such bills. By so doing, insights and inputs could be tapped from the populace so as to better adapt the laws to the aspirations of the state.



As pointed out in the Convention on Nuclear Safety, countries are required to ratify these conventions and treaties within the framework of their national legal regimes. In a nutshell, each state must own the nuclear laws it promulgates; this promotes transparency and confidence in nuclear technology.



Consequently, during the legislation, the 3S concept(safety, security, and safeguards) must be duly adhered to in order to have a comprehensive law.



It is a problem when state legislative bodies and other partaking state actors are unable to stand alone in making sound, independent contributions towards the passing of nuclear laws. It is active or passive interference or intentional negligence, usually spearheaded by unscrupulous state officials and other powerful actors in the processes leading up to the passing of nuclear laws.



This interference or deliberate negligence can be due to political reasons of crediting or discrediting particular state persons(for example, to claim that the transition to clean nuclear energy started under a particular political party or the other), or it could actually be a well-thought-out plan by traffickers of nuclear materials to facilitate the emergence of loopholes in nuclear laws which then serve as a conduit for escape for their future nefarious activities involving nuclear materials should they get arrested.



With regard to this point, the various conventions on physical protection and transportation of nuclear materials should be ratified and enforced. If states adhere to international protocols, then effective security can be guaranteed so as to prevent nefarious cross-border activities which arise mostly due to legal grey areas and incongruity in the nuclear laws of adjoining states.



Indeed a faithful adherence to the spirit of IAEA nuclear law standards and protocols as well as the sharing of information amongst states can forestall this.



All the talk about good laws and effective legislation must be understood as intended to achieve an end goal, which is the creation of strong regulatory institutions to govern nuclear activities. Additionally, it is well known that laws are not sufficient in ensuring nuclear safety and security.



Even as strong laws are necessary, so is a good safety culture. In fact, strong laws make it possible for instituting a reliable safety culture; conversely, safety culture is maintained by strong laws. What is nuclear safety culture? According to the IAEA handbook on Nuclear law, It is “those characteristics and attitudes in organizations and individuals that establish that, as an overriding [principle], nuclear [facility] safety issues must receive the attention warranted by their significance”.



The requirements of restricted, cautious conduct might seem too much especially for research institutions that are into nuclear science and technology research.



However, a fair assessment of the motive of safety culture, which is to protect lives and property, weighed against research facilities’ desire for unimpeded academic freedom, will reveal that regulating the activities of research institutions is worthwhile. Just as so much usefulness derives from their research, destructive risks exist too as a consequence of their activities, hence the need to regulate them.



How can solid laws be passed to ensure nuclear security? How well can the laws be implemented? The complexities of nuclear technology mean that every domain of the nuclear economy created must be understood in order to effectively regulate nuclear activities. Here lies the need to have educated stakeholders especially those at the forefront of legislation, and those manning the facilities.



The fact that public participation enhances transparency indicates that general and technical or specialist education must be prioritized in the area of nuclear science and technology in schools, learning institutions, and civil society fora.



General education in nuclear science must reflect in school curriculum right from basic school to higher learning institutions so that even for those not pursuing any career in the sciences, they will possess some basic level of knowledge which enables them to appreciate nuclear technology information wherever they are.



With regard to the legal profession, I invite the IAEA and other national and international regulatory bodies to invest in media and legal professionals through the award of scholarships and sponsoring learning programs on nuclear technology. That is one way to encourage interest and to promote awareness.



As governments around the world discuss drastic measures to protect mother earth, and as voices continue to argue for a global move to green energy, let us turn our attention to developing countries and assist them especially in the transition to cleaner sources of energy. Nuclear energy has the answers.



Developed countries might already be following timelines to achieve set targets for clean energy; but what about developing countries? As governments in developing countries begin to consider investments in nuclear power plants, the processes of legislation to safeguard safety and security must be in the offing already.



Efforts must be sustained or even doubled at bridging the gaps that exist in nuclear laws and competent human resources as groundwork for the future establishment of power plants in these countries. We must be prepared at all times.



The danger is that when a state considers establishing a powerplant, without some sort of nuclear legal framework, to begin with, there can be the temptation to rush things through- and this is exactly what traffickers in nuclear materials want. Let us make nuclear law truly a guarantee of our safety and security.