Opinions of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

The world hates good people

Nkrumah once had the ‘word’

The Christ sent to save Ghanaians

From the shackles of soul slavery

From the meningitis of imperialists



But neo-colonialists were way stronger

Their son, National Liberation Council (NLC)

They dropped a menhir on Nkrumah and ran

While he was inflating peace into the world

The irony that ironed out the (NLC’s) hospitality

They thus inflated a big lie against the economy

That Nkrumah's regime requires immediate fixing



By their fixing, (NLC) rather crucified Ghana

They turned the economy upside down

Nothing worked and nothing wrought

State institutions went into prostitution

A farrago of foreign policies ‘sexed’ them



The coup was a curse crashing the citizenry

But the (NLC) was cruising cannily in disguise

Citizens would later shed tears about Nkrumah

Reminiscing the days of the industrial revolution

Even so, Ghana has lost its bearing till date

But dwells on Nkrumah’s sagged breast for milk

This is why we do say: ‘Nkrumah never dies’